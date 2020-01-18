Nicole Murphy is under fire for using a disabled label in Beverly Hills

Instagram

Eddie Murphy's ex-wife is seen leaving a blue sticker for the disabled on the board of his black Range Rover before walking away to do some shopping.

Nicole Murphy She was dragged to the Internet after being caught by shutters using a disability tag when she parked her car in Beverly Hills to avoid paying parking fees. He drove a black Range Rover during his shopping trip on Wednesday, January 15.

The ex-wife of the comedian / actor Eddie murphy He wore black pants, white top and a denim jacket. He seemed not to bother when he left the blue label on his board in front of the paparazzi before leaving the vehicle to do some shopping.

"Someone should call her for that," said one. Another wrote: "2 S & # 39; s … Stupid and selfish." A perplexed person asked, "I wonder why / how he is disabled."

Another person also asked: "I don't think it is a parking place for the disabled." Another explained: "It is not a place for the disabled. It has a label for the disabled, which means that you do not have to pay for meter parking."

Some speculated that the label could belong to his late mother Ellen Mitchell. However, one person suggested that Nicole should have returned it to the DMV, since the person shared her own experience: "When my mother died last year, I personally gave it to the DMV. The employee had to ask the supervisor what the procedure was. Obviously DO NOT use for someone to return them for a deceased relative … "

Nicole has not commented on the matter. He recently remembered his mother, who died in November, in an Instagram post. "I miss my mother right now …", so she told her followers online.