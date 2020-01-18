Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe have thoughts about Hannah Brown's return

As fans can remember, Hannah brown it's back The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation has been in conflict over what his return means for Peter Weber.

But they are not the only ones with thoughts on what this last season could have reserved for all parties involved.

During the 2020 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards, former Single star and hostess of Off the vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe I had some thoughts about Brown's return. When asked if she is part of the Bachelor Nation team that sends these two lovebirds, Bristowe told E! Exclusive news: "I send what makes people happy. I send what they both want in their hearts. You are single. You are on television. You are supposed to date these women."

She added: "But if you don't follow your heart, you're a loser in the end. You're a winner, no matter if you choose what makes your heart happy."