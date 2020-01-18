Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe have thoughts about Hannah Brown's return

As fans can remember, Hannah brown it's back The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation has been in conflict over what his return means for Peter Weber.
But they are not the only ones with thoughts on what this last season could have reserved for all parties involved.
During the 2020 iHeart Radio Podcast Awards, former Single star and hostess of Off the vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe I had some thoughts about Brown's return. When asked if she is part of the Bachelor Nation team that sends these two lovebirds, Bristowe told E! Exclusive news: "I send what makes people happy. I send what they both want in their hearts. You are single. You are on television. You are supposed to date these women."
She added: "But if you don't follow your heart, you're a loser in the end. You're a winner, no matter if you choose what makes your heart happy."
Her boyfriend Jason Tartick Also shared with E! Notify your thoughts about whether Brown and Weber will end up together at the end.
"I think we saw the ships leave. I think we saw the ships return. We saw them collide," the first said. Single contestant said. "I think they leave and find happiness in their own way."
The couple also shared their thoughts on the theory that Brown could end up being High school again. "Personally, I couldn't go through that again, you have to be a little naive to process, to really give up on that, so I would worry that she had too much in mind what it is for qualifications and what it is for true love and I think she deserves true love right now, "Bristowe explained.
Was a Single Family issue of alum at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards last night and the old Bristowe flame Nick Viall, who has appeared in a season of The Bachelor and two of High school I also had some ideas and theories about the current season of the program.
While the pilot Peter has said in the past that this season of The Bachelor He won't spoil, Viall says he's "a little intrigued with him saying that."
He explains: "I don't know how it's possible. I'm curious. He obviously knows what happens, but he could be underestimating how many people are trying to solve it. Who knows?"
ABC / John Fleenor
And as to whether he's supporting a happy ending from Brown and Weber, Viall tells E! News, "Both are great and if that's what Peter wants, I support him and if Hannah wants it, I support him. I'm not one of those people who expect it to happen, but if that's what they want and that's what makes happy, great. "
"But I have the feeling that it's the last thing we'll see of those two. I really don't know," he adds.
Bristowe, Viall and Tarick are not the only ex Single Stars with their own theories, however.
Earlier this month, Ben Higgins I ask Ashley Laconetti about him Almost famous Podcast if I thought Brown and Weber were currently together. "I think there is a 50/50 chance that they are," he said. Ben agreed. "I really believe that Hannah Brown and Peter could be together, which again, as we have talked about, is not a bad thing, although shocking to the world."
Of course, before his season, Weber has also felt conflicted when it comes to meeting Brown on the screen.
"Honestly, I didn't expect her to appear that first night," he said. "Maybe at some point during the season, but not that first night. It was a total shock to me. I can be honest … if I should or shouldn't have done it, I start to be a little more excited."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!