NFL playoff calendar: What games are today? TV channels, schedules, scores for AFC championships, NFC

The 2020 NFL playoffs are coming to an end, with the conference championship weekend now available.

In the first two weekends, there have been overtime games and big surprises, setting the stage for exciting conference championships. In the AFC, Kansas City welcomes the Titans, and the Packers travel to San Francisco to play for the NFC crown.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the NFL conference championship games, including a full schedule with TV channels, start times and scores.

NFL playoff calendar: What games are today?

Here is the full schedule of the NFL conference championship games, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each match live.

You can keep up with live scores and statistics with the SN live score.

Sunday, January 19

Game Time Channel Bosses against the Titans 3:05 p.m. CBS 49ers vs. Packers 6:40 p.m. Fox

NFL playoffs game television channels, live broadcast

Here we show you how to watch the conference championship games during the NFL playoffs.

Bosses against the Titans

(Sunday, January 19 – 3:05 p.m. ET start)

Not many expected that the Titans were still here. Tennessee's road to the AFC championship crossed the boastful Patriots and No. 1 seeded Ravens. To reach the Super Bowl, the Titans must defeat Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

In the final game of the regular season, Kansas City secured a first-round goodbye. Last week, the Chiefs returned from a 24-0 deficit to get a 51-31 victory over the Texans and secure a second place in the AFC consecutive championship.

The best CBS team will be in Kansas City for the second consecutive week. Jim Nantz is the game-by-game announcer, Tony Romo offers analysis and Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely report from the barrier.

49ers vs. Packers

(Sunday, January 19 – 6:40 p.m. ET start)

National: Fox

Fox Green Bay: WLUK

WLUK San Francisco: KTVU

KTVU Stream: Fox Sports GO

San Francisco had few problems dispatching the Vikings last week, bottling Kirk Cousins' offense in a 27-10 victory. That establishes a rematch with the Packers, who passed the Seahawks 28-23 in the divisional round.

In week 12, the 49ers flew Green Bay 37-8 in a Sunday night game, keeping the Packers goalless before halftime.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are at Fox's booth, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers offer reports from the barrier, and Mike Pereira will be in place as a rules analyst.

Unlike the wild card round, CBS has multiple games this weekend. As such, Ian Eagle (play by play), Dan Fouts (analyst) and Evan Washburn (margin) will call their first postseason game.

NFL scores

Sunday, January 19