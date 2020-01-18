Next-generation pop: the 15 newcomers of music you should know now

There is nothing like discovering a musician before it becomes a familiar name.

It can feel a bit like entering the ground floor of an exciting business opportunity, before the fandom is too full, giving you a sense of pride (certainly not won) when you see the pop upstart that you have been since the first day the star that you always knew they would be. We will not lie, there is a bit of snobbery that you feel entitled to when you tell your friends and family to get in the car late: "I met them then."

The big question, of course, is who will be 2020? Billie eilish? Who is about to launch "Old Town Road,quot; this year? Where is next? Lizzo out there, hiding in sight, waiting for the world to catch up with its undeniable talents and all they have to offer.

Make no mistake, they are out there, waiting for you to discover them. And that's where we come in.