TSRPolitics: Color me without surprise. According to a new survey, more than 8 in 10 African Americans believe Trump is racist.

The Washington Post-Ipsos poll also found that a large majority of black voters agree that Trump has helped make racism a major problem in the United States, CNN reports. The survey, which was published today, also finds that 9 out of 10 African Americans say they disapprove of Trump's job performance.

Now, in case you have forgotten, it was during his 2016 campaign when Trump launched himself to black voters by asking: "You live in poverty, your schools are not good, you have no job, 58% of your youth is unemployed, what the hell do you have to lose?"

Needless to say, this new poll shows that, apparently, black voters felt they had a lot to lose. A majority, 58%, say Trump's actions as president are "very,quot; bad for African-Americans in the nation.

In addition to those numbers, 65 percent of black Americans surveyed feel it is a "bad time,quot; to be a black person in the United States. At the same time, 77% of black Americans responded that it is a "good time,quot; to be a white person in the United States.

The black unemployment rate is at a record low of 5.5%, of which Trump has frequently boasted. But 77% of respondents say that Trump deserves only some or almost no credit for the lowest US unemployment rate.

Despite how voters feel, Trump has denied accusations of racism. Trump has faced criticism for his public and private statements, such as his controversial statements of 2017 when he blamed "both sides,quot; after the violence caused by a neo-Nazi demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He has also privately referred to some African nations as "shitty countries,quot; and has spoken against protests overwhelmingly led by black NFL players.

More recently, Trump was dragged in late 2019 when he told four congressmen of color to "return,quot; to their place of origin. Trump's words then led the House of Representatives of the United States to condemn his comments.

This Washington Post-Ipsos survey was conducted online between January 2 and 8, 2020, among a random national sample of 1,088 non-Hispanic black adults 18 years of age or older.