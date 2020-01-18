New Orleans pelicans must balance short and long-term goals as Zion Williamson approaches the return | NBA News

The New Orleans pelicans have a young moldable core, experienced veterans and, with the imminent return of Zion Williamson, an infusion of talent that could propel them to the final seed of the Western playoffs. How are they going to balance their short and long term goals during the second half of the season?

For many years, the in-depth strength of the NBA Western Conference has boasted, especially when compared to the relatively uncompetitive Eastern Conference. This year, however, the West has been much more staggered.

In the lead, by far, are Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James, four and a half games ahead of the Denver Nuggets in second place. Level two is much stricter; Only two and a half games separate Denver from the Dallas Mavericks, which ranks sixth, then there is another three-game space for the amazing Oklahoma City Thunder in the seventh.















The eighth seed currently, however, belongs to a team with only a 19-22 record: the Memphis Grizzlies, winners of six straight games.

Given that two years ago, the Nuggets missed the playoffs with a record of 48-34, you can see how the West does not have the strength in depth that it had in the recent past. At least one sub team or just .500 will reach the postseason this year.

















Between the eighth interim seeded and the Sacramento Kings fell in 14th place (15-26), there is only a difference of four games in the victory column. Only the Golden State Warriors are out of play, very adrift in 9-33: everyone else on that pile can, in theory, reach the playoffs this season.

And now that we are halfway through the season, everyone must decide if they want to do it.

One of those teams is the New Orleans Pelicans, which have a 16-26 record but are improving. After finally finishing with an ugly losing streak of 13 games, the Pelicans have been greatly improved in time, therefore, winners of nine of their next 13 games, with victories at that time over the Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Undoubtedly, with most of their victories against the opposition of the lottery, they are still several levels below competitiveness. But with Zion Williamson, future NBA star and the franchise base, to return to action next week, they are about to receive an infusion of talent that none of the others in the chase group can presume.

Zion Williamson shares a joke with Josh Hart on the Pelicans bench



The question now will be what should they do with it.

Given that making the eighth seed probably means facing a Lakers team that has been quite dominant so far this season, it is unlikely that reaching the playoffs as a low seed means making progress beyond the first round. . You have to be there to win it, of course, but the disparity between the first and eighth each season is quite substantial and will be again this year.

Only once an eighth seed came to the NBA Finals, the 1999 New York Knicks, as the league lacked quality in the void after Michael Jordan, and only five times the eighth seed won its first round series . It is very unlikely that this is the sixth time.

However, the value of reaching the playoffs goes beyond winning any game. As long as a franchise has positioned itself with its long-term interests as the priority, and has not sacrificed any important strategic positioning to be too urgent in the search for mediocrity in the short term, make it an important milestone in the development of a team young . After all, it is an early test of success.

















When we watched immediately after the last NBA Draft, the Pelicans, like the Grizzlies, transformed the forecast of their franchise that night. Where previously both had been floating in the mid-range with no roads to level up, nor the young pieces to improve much from the inside, choosing first and second that night along with a lot of good exchanges, both came out as two of the most exciting . NBA franchises.

Where once there were only dreams, it became hope, legitimate hope and the creation of nuclei with rises that were not seen in some years.

















Life is not binary. The ultimate goal is to win a championship, of course, but in a world where all the results below that are considered unsatisfactory, the product suffers. There are steps in the process and objectives to be achieved along the way.

The first step is to acquire enough moldable and quality young talent that, with the right collection of proportional pieces around it, can form the core of a disputing team. With Zion, Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, all acquired last summer, the Pelicans have already done enough to consider going to step two.

The second step is to instill the most appropriate infrastructure, principles and style of play for this core and play competitive basketball in the future. And the best way to enact a step two is to achieve the right balance between these same young players and quality veterans who know what they are doing.

If a team is oversaturated with young players without the high IQ veterans to guide them, they will suffer for it. Having veterans on the bench who can advise from there is one thing, but having those that are good enough to play rotation minutes is much better: young game creators will better understand the spacing, time and game management if Their handles and cutters already know how and when to open, for example.

















Similarly, having a balance of quality veterans who are still hungry for their next contract, but who also have the opportunity to play productive and intoxicating basketball on an emerging team that now attracts a lot of attention, will mean that they are involved in a concept of team, and the team will be better for that.

On the contrary, if a team is oversaturated with these hungry veterans, then it is likely that not everyone is on the same page. Think of it as the difference between this year's New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks.

















The Knicks still lack the necessary core talents, and instead are loaded with incompatible veterans in short-term contracts that everyone already knows will not be with the team for a long time. Meanwhile, the Hawks, with very few veteran taxpayers and, therefore, an excessive dependence on Trae Young, are no better if they follow that route; While it is good to eliminate all barriers to Young's playing time, not having anyone who can help him handle things means that the Hawks as they are built are as bad as the Knicks.

The balance between the two is key, and with the All-Star Jrue Holiday already on the team, in addition to the additions of young veteran Derrick Favors and veteran veteran JJ Redick this summer, the Pelicans have three quality veterans sufficiently good to be part of the core in the future, and two of them young enough too, who also play styles conducive to the success of the young players they are accommodating.

The movement outside the ball and the shot of Redick is enormously valuable for a creator of games like Ingram, who wants to drive, while Favors' abilities to roll, detect and defend whoever is the main interior option for the opposition will allow him To Zion, once healthy, go to work in your favorite areas.

By also having an excellently versatile guard like Holiday, who plays at both ends, in both guard positions, both inside and outside the ball, and does everything extremely well, the Pelicans are discovering that they can now win a good number of games.

















The NBA Draft vehicle perversely rewards losses by giving bad teams the best draft picks that make the first step possible. In that sense, accumulating losses has its merits. However, all players must play to win, and all coaches must train to win. If they are not trying to do it, then they are at the wrong job.

Not wanting to win is anathema to professional sports. And despite the need to make certain movements to acquire assets, if the main office is not on the same page as that, it must be uncomfortable. It surely undermines the message of the importance of trying to win, and selling the product to the fan base, if the braintrust really doesn't want to win.

















However, by not sinking, the pelicans do not risk this discord. Instead, with the exception of NBA rookie / Euroleague veteran Nicolo Melli, who according to sources is frustrated by his lack of playing time, the Pelicans are playing to win. By doing so, they make the product more attractive, chemistry on the court better, the surge of more vivid hope and the environment for the development of important young people much stronger.

The flip side of this is that, if the Pelicans continue to get as many wins as they can and potentially reach the postseason, they will stay with Favors and Redick, who have contracts that expire. Despite how much progress they made towards step one mentioned this summer, the Pelicans like any team could benefit from having more assets to work with, and if they don't exchange their quality veterans for anything in return, they lose the ability to do that. .

The key in the second half of this season, then, is to find a balance between moving forward with a really hopeful season, or playing the long game and getting something for your interchangeable products.

Would you rather be a promising or also a runner? The first, of course. And higher assets mean a higher probability of that. At the same time, the playoff experience, even in losses, is key to the player's development, and the Pelicans have the possibility to obtain some of them.

Would the Golden State Warriors 2014-2019 have been as good as they were if they had not had an initial playoff experience in 2013-14? Probably not.

You should not expect to go from hunger to the party at once. Sometimes, the experience of a good meal will serve.

