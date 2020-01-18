NeNe Leakes talks about her husband, Gregg Leakes cancer and how it affected their lives: the couple was invited to Dr. Oz's program

NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes were invited to Dr. Oz to discuss the difficulties they had to face together. As you probably know, Gregg had colon cancer, and this was a really difficult time in his life, but also in NeNe's.

Who has been a caregiver knows how difficult it is to go through something like that for both parties involved.

‘Gregg and I at Dr. Oz today! Tune in @dr_oz We talked about colon cancer and the effect it had on our marriage and Gregg's health, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone commented: ‘Yasss Mr. Leaks looks good. God bless you both, "and another follower published this:" Many blessings to Greg and his success story. "

An Instagram installer said: "You both look great despite this obstacle," and another follower posted this: "Impressive, I can't wait to tune you in, you look fabulous."

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes Gregg looks great and, of course, you look beautiful as always! Happy to see the smiles after all the pain. "

A follower posted: "God bless you both so happy for Greg's cancer-free baby that I can help you get more fiber in your diet." I am a nutrition coach and my client is regular and feels light and fluffy. , in addition to losing weight. & # 39;

A published fan: ‘God is good !! Mr. Greg should write a book. I know that each person is different, but anything I have done could help or save another person's life. "

Another NeNe fan said: "I am very happy that Greg is well. I love his character. God bless you and continue to bless you both. Hello Dr. Oz."

Gregg made everyone happy for Christmas with his announcement. You have just discovered that you are officially cancer free.

Gregg couldn't be happier these days, and NeNe is definitely astonished too.

Tamar Braxton, Peter Thomas, Marlo Hampton and many more friends celebrated the great news.



