The LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans in a primetime crash on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it live for free on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube.

The Pelicans (16-26) have fought for victories throughout the season, but are about to receive a massive boost in the form of the No. 1 overall draft pick, Zion Williamson, who will finally make his debut in the regular season of The NBA in January. 22 recovering from knee surgery in October.

Looking ahead to the 2019 Draft, Duke Williamson's former student was hailed as the most popular rookie prospect since LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

While the Pelicans are ranked 12th in the West, they are only three and a half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, which rank eighth in the playoffs. Could the return of Zion, supporting the bi-directional talents of Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball, boost the pelicans in the standings?















Watch the LA Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans for free through a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.



The Clippers (29-13) share some of the Pelicans' problems, but the preseason title favorites, led by two-way superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have not yet joined the gigantic team that many expected. Despite not reaching their maximum form, and dealing with multiple injuries, they sit comfortably in the playoff places.

As expected from a team with Leonard's scoring talents, George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers rank fifth in the league in offensive qualification, averaging 112.1 points per 100 possessions.

They are also one of the 5 best defensive teams, allowing 105.6 points for every 100 possessions. However, that figure would be much better if they had not awarded 132 points to the New York Knicks or 140 points to the Memphis Grizzlies. Uncharacteristic displays show that the Doc Rivers team has work to do at the less glamorous end of the floor.

The good news is that they still have plenty of time to realize their potentially terrifying defensive potential before the postseason.

