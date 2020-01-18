Mikel Arteta: Arsenal deserved more against Sheffield United | Soccer news

"I am very disappointed today. I think the performance deserved three points and I think we lost two points."

















Mikel Arteta of Arsenal praises his team for their effort and commitment during their tie with Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta was professing his disappointment after seeing his Arsenal team concede a late draw at home to Sheffield United.

Gabriel Martinelli's goal in the halftime strike seemed to have put the Gunners on track for a vital victory, only for John Fleck to hit with seven minutes remaining and secure a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Arteta four points behind the Blades while continuing to fight for a form after the appointment of the Spaniard in December.

"I am very disappointed today," said Arteta. "I think the performance deserved three points and I think we lost two points."

"In the Premier League, if you don't play the game, in the last 10 or 15 minutes this type of team only needs a long ball, a second ball, a fixed piece, and you can give away the points. That's it."

“Circumstances change daily because we continue to receive more and more injuries and suspensions. We are there, we are in the market and we are looking for options that can improve us and give us more stability in certain areas, but it is early to say something. " Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window

The praise of Arteta for Martinelli

Arsenal scorer Gabriel Martinelli celebrates Nicolas Pepe

However, Arteta praised Martinelli after the 18-year-old hit his ninth Arsenal goal in what was his tenth opening for the club he joined last summer.

The Brazilian was chosen to replace the suspended captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and lost a couple of opportunities before putting Arsenal ahead.

Aubameyang, watching from the stands, tweeted that Martinelli is destined to be a "superstar,quot; and that Arteta was also impressed.

"He is an 18-year-old boy with all the enthusiasm, but he is also very brave to make decisions and threaten the opponent every time." "He is at the center of the goal all the time, waiting for the opportunity."

"The fact that I haven't played 90 minutes for a while, since an injury, but it's still in the way he did every action, it's impressive."

Arteta also lamented the decision of the VAR not to grant his team a penalty in the second half, but he will know that his team needs to improve if he wants to win at London's rival Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Wilder: We weren't at our best

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder felt that his team had not been in the races for much of the contest.

After seeing that United rescued a point to remain seventh, Wilder echoed Arteta's feeling when Arsenal left the door open for them to return and secure a point.

"I don't think we were near our best level today," he said.

"The result is better than the performance, the game was not laid by the opposition."

"When teams don't go to bed, we have the opportunity to get something from the game. We need to play much better than that so we can earn points regularly."