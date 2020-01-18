Michelle Monaghan's Jordanian driver threw him a & # 39; friendship & # 39;

WENN / Judy Eddy

When promoting for her new Netflix drama & # 39; Messiah & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39; Remember to celebrate Thanksgiving away from home with the family of a man assigned to take her.

Up News Info –

Michelle Monaghan he will always have a special connection with Jordan after making friends with a family there while filming the new Netflix drama "Messiah".

The "Mission: Impossible" star spent six weeks in the country filming the series, in which she plays a CIA agent who tracks a man who many believe is the second coming of Christ, and made a friend of the man recruited to drive it. Around the country.

Michelle reveals that when she realized that she would be missing out on the traditional United States Thanksgiving party while filming the series, he insisted on organizing an event of & # 39; Friendsgiving & # 39; For your new friend.

"He discovered that he was only there for Thanksgiving … and insisted that he and his wife organize a Thanksgiving for me at home," explains the actress.

<br />

"They cooked me a traditional Jordanian meal … It was amazing … We did FaceTimed with my family and my mom and dad. It was really good."