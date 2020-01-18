Meryl Streep will give voice to planet Earth in a new movie

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; He is getting ready to lend his voice to & # 39; Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth & # 39 ;, which will launch Earth Day.

Meryl streep He is helping to save the planet by narrating a new animated short film that will be released before Earth Day, April 22, 2020.

The three-time Oscar winner will guide viewers through Apple TV "Here we are: notes to live on planet Earth", a 36-minute recreation of the eponym Oliver Jeffers Illustrated book that celebrates nature.

Other actors involved include "Room"star Jason Tremblay, which expresses to a seven-year-old boy that his mother and father inform him about the wonders of the world, and Chris O & # 39; Dowd Y Ruth Negga who play their parents

This is not the first dubbing concert that Streep has taken. Having launched his cartoon career in the 1980s with the "Rabbit Ears: The Story of Peter Rabbit"Franchise, she also served as a narrator for the 2009 release"Fantastic Mr. Fox"and 2001 classic science fiction"AI. Artificial intelligence".

"Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" premieres on Apple TV + streaming service on April 17.