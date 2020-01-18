Meghan Markle is radiant when she was seen driving to the airport in the middle of a real drama

%MINIFYHTMLea587e85150deed388add6d27f6e887d11% %MINIFYHTMLea587e85150deed388add6d27f6e887d12%

The Duchess of Sussex heads to Victoria International Airport in Vancouver, Canada, in a Land Rover Discovery to pick up her friend, Heather Dorak.

Meghan markle He is fully embracing his independent life in his native country, Canada, amid the drama of the royal family. Recently she has been seen driving to Victoria International Airport on a Land Rover Discovery in Vancouver to pick up a friend.

In some photos taken by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex smiled when she was photographed behind the wheel of the car with a partner who appeared to be a security guard sitting next to him. Unlike the usual attire that people saw during their royal duties, Meghan seemed totally carefree and casual in a coat, black hat and dark sunglasses.

It is believed that she was there to pick up her good friend Heather Dorak, who is the founder of Pilates Platinum. Heather and her husband Matt Cohen attended the "Suits"Alumbre's wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan has spent her time in Canada since she and Harry surprisingly announced their plans to "withdraw" from their role as royalty. Just a few days ago, she was photographed aboard a seaplane that took her from Vancouver Island to Vancouver. One's mother also stopped at "one of the most active women's centers in the country." DEWC shared a photo of employees posing with Meghan, who opted for a discreet style with a white sweater, black pants and brown boots.

"Look who we have tea with today!" Read the title of the image published in the DEWC Facebook account. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues that affect women in the community."

While Meghan is in Canada with her son Archie, her husband Harry remains in England to attend several meetings. He has met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to talk about their future.