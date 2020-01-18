Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will lose titles of Her Royal Highness, says Palace

The deal is made: Queen Elizabeth II an agreement has been finalized for Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe royal division, under which they will no longer use His and Her Royal Highness titles and will no longer receive public funds for their duties performed on behalf of the family.
The two had shocked the world when they announced unilaterally last week, after a long vacation in Canada with their son. Archie harrison, who had decided to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot; and "balance,quot; their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
Days later, Harry's grandmother, the Queen, summoned him for a family reunion. After further discussions in recent days, the monarch announced in a statement that "they have found a constructive and supportive path,quot; for his "grandson and his family."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to his majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."
The Queen had said last week in a statement that Meghan and Harry had "made it clear that they don't want to depend on public funds in their new lives."
"With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships," the Buckingham Palace statement continued. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to defend His Majesty's values. The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family. ". The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to pay Sovereign Grant's expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom. "
Last year, improvements were made worth £ 2.4 million (more than $ 3 million) in taxpayer funds to the residence, located in Windsor Castle. This week, it was reported that building staff members have been reassigned.
"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security arrangements," the statement continued, addressing another controversial issue regarding the actual division of Meghan and Harry. "There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly financed security."
"This new model will take effect in spring 2020," the statement added.
In her statement, the Queen also wrote: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very dear members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a greater independent life." .
David Fisher / Shutterstock
He also praised Meghan, whose intense scrutiny by UK tabloids in recent years helped the couple's decision to withdraw from their royal duties.
"I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly one of the family," said the Queen. "It is the hope of my whole family that today's agreement allows them to start building a new happy and peaceful life."
