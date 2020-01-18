Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will lose titles of Her Royal Highness, says Palace

The deal is made: Queen Elizabeth II an agreement has been finalized for Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe royal division, under which they will no longer use His and Her Royal Highness titles and will no longer receive public funds for their duties performed on behalf of the family.

The two had shocked the world when they announced unilaterally last week, after a long vacation in Canada with their son. Archie harrison, who had decided to "step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family,quot; and "balance,quot; their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Days later, Harry's grandmother, the Queen, summoned him for a family reunion. After further discussions in recent days, the monarch announced in a statement that "they have found a constructive and supportive path,quot; for his "grandson and his family."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to his majesty and the royal family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."

The Queen had said last week in a statement that Meghan and Harry had "made it clear that they don't want to depend on public funds in their new lives."