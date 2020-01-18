Meghan Markle and Prince Harry agree to lose their royal titles and pay the renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage!

%MINIFYHTML362a9a5f6118085b71b10973fc859b2811% %MINIFYHTML362a9a5f6118085b71b10973fc859b2812%

As they wish to leave the royal family behind and live a normal life, earning their own money, it seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also lose their royal titles! The change is scheduled to begin this spring and that is not even the only change!

In fact, it is just one of many that have been agreed upon in an official agreement that was launched by Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look forward to their new life in Canada, but before that, they must leave behind the high positions of their British royal family.

In a statement published today by Buckingham Palace, it was revealed that the married couple will not only lose their "HRH (His Royal Highness)" titles, but will no longer be "active members of the Royal Family."

That also means that Harry and Meghan will no longer receive "public funds for royal duties," so it seems they will have their desire to be financially independent after all.

But while all these agreements were expected, what was a bit surprising was that they also agreed to pay the palace for the renovations that took place at their Frogmore Cottage.

As it has been reported that they spent no less than $ 3 million to get their house in optimal condition, paying everything is very promising!

‘With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to defend Her Majesty's values, "the statement said.

In addition, the Queen also shared her own message addressed to Harry and Meghan.

He says: ‘I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. I want to thank you for all your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how Meghan has quickly become one of the family. "



