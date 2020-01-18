Meghan King Edmonds' son receives support from siblings in the middle of therapy

Meghan King Edmonds she says and ex Jim Edmonds1 and 1/2 year old son Deer He is "very well,quot; after last year's diagnosis of irreversible brain damage, adding that his brothers are encouraging him.

Last year, the first Royal Housewives of Orange County star and co-host of the Intimate knowledge The podcast revealed that the boy, one of the couple's twins, had minor periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that affects premature babies and was probably the cause of stiffness in Hart's muscles, delays in physical milestones , lack of fluidity with the movements of arms and legs, stiffness in their joints, weakness in the lower back and their preferred use of the right side. Since then the therapy has begun.

"We are neurotypic people and he is not. He has a neurological brain injury, so he just needs a little extra thrust to get him where we are and he is doing very well," Meghan told E! News at the iHeartRadio Podcast 2020 Awards in Burbank, California, on Friday. "He works very hard and it is very nice to see my other two children encouraging him."