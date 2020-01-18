Meghan King Edmonds' son receives support from siblings in the middle of therapy

Instagram / Meghan King Edmonds
Meghan King Edmonds she says and ex Jim Edmonds1 and 1/2 year old son Deer He is "very well,quot; after last year's diagnosis of irreversible brain damage, adding that his brothers are encouraging him.
Last year, the first Royal Housewives of Orange County star and co-host of the Intimate knowledge The podcast revealed that the boy, one of the couple's twins, had minor periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain injury that affects premature babies and was probably the cause of stiffness in Hart's muscles, delays in physical milestones , lack of fluidity with the movements of arms and legs, stiffness in their joints, weakness in the lower back and their preferred use of the right side. Since then the therapy has begun.
"We are neurotypic people and he is not. He has a neurological brain injury, so he just needs a little extra thrust to get him where we are and he is doing very well," Meghan told E! News at the iHeartRadio Podcast 2020 Awards in Burbank, California, on Friday. "He works very hard and it is very nice to see my other two children encouraging him."
"The link I experience with special needs is one I would never have experienced if he had no special needs," Meghan continued. "It bothers me because I don't want him to have this problem, at the same time, I would never have this link if I didn't have this problem. It takes away my life and energy, not only having to focus on his therapy every day, but looking at clinical trials, studies of homeopathic potential worldwide, it is incredibly tiring. "
She added: "I think there are many parents who simply accept their children's diagnosis and then there are parents who are more like me," he said. "I will do whatever it takes. And by no means wrong. It is a learning experience trying to discover how you cry to this child that you thought you would have while trying to help him at the same time."
Meghan and Jim, who separated in October after five years of marriage, are also parents of Hart's twin brother. There is and older sister Aspen3.
Meghan said she feels guilty for taking the attention of both of them.
"And not just them, my career or my romantic relationships or my friendships," he said. "It's a balance and something I never thought I would experience."
She said she thinks Aspen is jealous that Hart is in therapy.
"Then we started hug therapy," Meghan said. "We will only hug for a while."
The reality star also talked about his private life after his separation and Jim's.
"I am focused now on my children," he said. "I am not saying no to love, but it is not something I am actively seeking now more than literally catching my breath after the last few months."
