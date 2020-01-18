Meek Mill CONFIRMS the expectation of his girlfriend: & # 39; Yes, I dropped into that & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

MTO News revealed the story that Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano Rose expect their first child together.

And last night, Meek confirmed the pregnancy. But he did it in the most rude and rude way.

After MTO News posted photos on Thursday, showing Meek and Milano, with Meek's baby wearing an extremely pregnant belly, IG rappers were filled with comments about her pregnancy.

Meek finally answered fans by asking if Milano is pregnant by saying, "Yes, I got into that."

Look:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here