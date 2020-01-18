Meek Mill cheats fans who thought his tweet was confirmation that he is the father of Milan Rouge's baby

Chile, Meek Mill knows what he's doing with those Twitter fingers. On Friday night, Meek made a dark tweet and angered his fans thinking he was talking about his rumored boo, the designer of Philly Milan Rouge.

Now, in case they did not know, Milan Rouge recently revealed that he is waiting for a baby in his fashion show and well, many people quickly wondered if Meek is the father. You can watch the video below:

Meek and Milan have maintained that they are just close friends, so the news about babies only added fuel to the flames of romance rumors.

If Meek and Milan were trying to keep things quiet, then it certainly didn't help that Meek was seen with a pregnant Milan in Los Angeles earlier this week for a "Bad Boys 3,quot; screening. The appearance definitely had people talking.

Then, on Friday night, Meek tweeted the following and. He made his fans think in a very Philadelphia way that confirmed his paternity:

But shortly after people called him for his alleged "admission," Meek continued with a series of tweets that basically denied what people supposed. But it also seems that Meek knows very well what he is doing:

Anyway, it didn't seem like fans were buying it. Roommates, what do you think of the pranks of Meek Mill? Let us know.