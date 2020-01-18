Meek Mill accused of disrespecting pregnant GF Milano with an "unsuspecting" Tweet

Wenn

The rapper from Philadelphia apparently confirms that the baby carried by Milano Di Rouge is his, but many people on the Internet have problems with his cryptic message.

meek mill He was criticized for his new message on social networks. "Yes, I got into that lol," wrote a quick note on Twitter. While he did not mention any name, many believed that the Philadelphia rapper used the tweet to give a subtle confirmation after weeks of being shy that the baby was taken by his pregnant girlfriend. Milano Di Rouge It was his.

However, the message was described as rude and unpleasant. "Thrown into that? How romantic … ugh," one wrote. Another commented: "Imagine the father of your baby announcing your pregnancy in such a rude and short-lived way. Smh. Embarrassing." Another said: "Eww ghetto. What kind of delight / confirmation is that. Damn thug."

Some even despised Milano for his choice in man. "Is this what let you impregnate it? It could not be me," said one individual. Another shared a similar thought: "Wow … I would be ashamed if it were her."

Meek Mill has been constantly tweeting cryptic messages that apparently addressed her girlfriend since she made her pregnancy public in December. He never worried about clearing the air even though Milano was dragged to the internet due to his ambiguous tweets, but he felt the need to clear himself after his recent note after he was enraged.

He originally laughed at the criticisms: "I love to get nervous on social networks," before trying to explain. He claimed it was a slang from Philadelphia, "Get away from the Philadelphia business, I wasn't even talking about that kind of dump."

"They have never left, imagine me hahaha," added the rap star. He later sang a subtle praise for his girlfriend to appease the Internet, "She is a queen though from here [emoji with her eyes on her heart]."

Meek Mill unleashed rumors that she wanted to keep the baby secret when she deleted her Instagram and tweeted a photo of flowers thrown in the trash after Milano debuted with her baby in her fashion show before Christmas.

They have been romantically linked for quite some time, but he made his first public appearance with her only recently.