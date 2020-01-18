Mbwana Samatta: Aston Villa & # 39; very close & # 39; of signing the striker, says Dean Smith | Soccer news

Dean Smith: "We are getting very close. I think the paperwork ends with Samatta,quot;





Mbwana Samatta is approaching the Premier League

Dean Smith revealed an agreement for Aston Villa to sign that Genk Mbwana Samatta striker is "very close."

Villa signed Samatta, who scored 43 goals in 98 league appearances for Genk, a priority after striker Wesley's injury, who was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Speaking after the Saturday 1-1 draw in the Premier League in Brighton, Villa's chief said: "We are getting very close. I think the paperwork is being done with Samatta."

"If we can do it, we will be very happy because he is a good player and besides that, he is also a very good character."

Leicester Islam Slimani striker is wanted by Aston Villa

Samatta will undergo a medical examination in Birmingham over the weekend, while Villa chiefs process the necessary documentation to apply for a work permit.

Sky sports news He reported for the first time that Villa wanted to sign the 27-year-old Tanzania international in July last summer.

Brighton, Watford and the Turkish side Galatasaray have looked at Samatta, who is believed to have a £ 10.5 million release clause in his contract with Genk.

1:08 Dean Smith says Villa is working hard to sign a couple of strikers this January, with Keinan Davis and Wesley injured Dean Smith says Villa is working hard to sign a couple of strikers this January, with Keinan Davis and Wesley injured

Villa is also interested in signing Leicester Islam Slimani striker, who currently has a one-season loan with Monaco.

A loan agreement for Slimani is more complicated from Villa's perspective, because the club would need an agreement from both Monaco and Leicester for a new loan agreement to be sanctioned.

