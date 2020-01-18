Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant exchange iconic lines of movies

Have you ever wondered how the iconic lines of an actor from another person would sound?
More specifically, have you ever wondered what Hugh granticonic lines of Love really it would sound like leaving Matthew McConaugheymouth? It is safe to say that the two have completely different styles, have assumed completely different acting roles and well, to point out the obvious, one has a southern accent and the other a heavy British.
So imagine that. On Friday, January 18, the two actors made an appearance in Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon to chat and finally meet us while promoting their latest movie The Knights, which also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Goulding, Michelle DockeryY Colin Farrell.
Towards the end of the interview, Jimmy Fallon He told the two actors that he thought it would be "fun,quot; for each of them to read a famous line of the other's most iconic acting roles.
First, McConaughey read a Grant line of Love really"Who do you have to mess around here to get a cup of tea and a chocolate chip cookie?"
While McConaughey initially read the line with a British accent, he then repeated the famous Love really line in his normal voice, which of course, made it much more legendary.
Hugh, on the other hand, had a simple line to recite from McConaughey's & # 39; s Stunned and confused paper. "Good, good, good," Grant said.
And scene!
Last year, while promoting his new movie, Grant also admitted that his character's dance number on Love really It was his least favorite day on the set.
To refresh your memory, the dance number you refer to is when you deliver a memorable impromptu dance for The pointer sisterThe song "Jump (For My Love)", which takes place in the halls of 10 Downing Street.
"That is going to be unbearable," the star recalled thinking after learning about the scene. "And it has to be the most unbearable scene ever committed to celluloid."
He added: "I was certainly afraid to film it and (the writer and director) Richard (Curtis) kept saying as the weeks went by … he said:" Don't you think it's better to rehearse the dance scene? And I said, "Well, yes, yes, I have to learn some lines. You know, today my ankle hurts." Therefore, it was never rehearsed. "
The Knights It opens on January 24.
