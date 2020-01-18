Match report – Watford 0-0 Tottenham

%MINIFYHTML1cf5800a0e93816214e75c38d51ebced11% %MINIFYHTML1cf5800a0e93816214e75c38d51ebced12%

Match report and free highlights from 5.15 p. M., When Paulo Gazzaniga saves, denies Watford the fifth victory of six





Troy Deeney's penalty is saved by Paulo Gazzaniga

Watford's Troy Deeney missed a penalty while debutant Ignacio Pussetto denied the Spurs a final winner in a goalless draw at Vicarage Road.

Pablo Gazzaniga avoided the 70-minute archery of Deeney, awarded by a handball by Jan Vertonghen, since Watford had to lament losing a series of opportunities in the second half with golden edges, while searching for the Spurs for a victory In the Premier League it now extends to Four games.

Ben Foster denied Heung-Min Son before the break, but a few minutes after the restart, Abdoulaye Doucoure and the man of the Ismaila Sarr party missed glorious opportunities to open the scoring, before Deeney sponged his lines from 12 yards with 20 minutes for the end.

The Spurs could have won an undeserved victory in additional time when Serge Aurier's crossing was pushed into the goal by an Erik Lamela, but debutante Pussetto cleared the line to extend Watford's unbeaten streak to six league games.

More to follow …