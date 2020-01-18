Match report – Ulster 22 – 15 bathrooms

%MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403511% %MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403512%





Will Addison scored one try and prepared another in Ulster's victory over Bath

%MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403513% %MINIFYHTML3a77ee5206f2ab56eb4fa239f566403514%

Ulster secured his place in the quarterfinals of the European Champions Cup after beating Bath 22-15 of 14 men at Kingspan Stadium.

The converted attempts of Marcell Coetzee and Ruaridh McConnochie ensured that the teams were in neutral at 7-7 at halftime, but Rob Baloucoune and Will Addison crossed after the break to send the hosts on their way to victory .

While the result assured Ulster the qualification as one of the best positioned group runners-up, it meant that Bath finished the bottom of the Group Three group stage without a victory in his name, a result that was aggravated by the shipment by Ross Batty in the second half

It took the home team only six minutes to break the deadlock when, from a five-meter attack line, the strikers established a driving maul.

The ball was dropped as it approached the line, and South African Coetzee No. 8 picked up and fired from close range, followed by scrum half John Cooney adding the conversion.

Freddie Burns wasted the opportunity to open Bath's account, losing a simple penalty of Ulster 22, but the visitors scored an attempt in the 18th minute thanks to England's end McConnochie.

After a sustained period of pressure on Ulster 22, Burns, half-flying, threw a cross kick and Jacob Stockdale miscalculated the rebound, allowing the end to pick up and launch on the line. Burns then landed the conversion from a narrow angle.

Marcell Coetzee put Ulster into operation with the first attempt of the game.

Four minutes later, Bath made flank Tom Ellis feel guilty for pressing Cooney, but Ulster could not capitalize and everything was level in the interval.

Ulster made his second attempt a minute after the restart, Billy Burns unloaded Will Addison from a tackle, who made a mistake with Gabe Hamer-Webb and attracted the last defender before releasing Baloucoune to throw himself in the corner. Cooney added the extras.

Burns got a long-range penalty for visitors three minutes after Sean Reidy was guilty of not walking away.

Addison got Ulster's third attempt in the 47th minute when Stockdale put his full back in the space to score, although Cooney failed with the conversion.

Rob Baloucoune pushed Ulster to the front with an attempt at the beginning of the second half

Bath prepared a tense end by marking a second attempt with 15 minutes remaining. From a well-worked five-meter replacement prostitute, Batty was driven on the line. Freddie Burns missed the conversion.

Lock Kieran Treadwell had an attempt rejected by Ulster by the TMO in the 68th minute for a forward pass in the accumulation.

But when Batty received a red card with eight minutes remaining for an unarmed entry in Cooney, Billy Burns settled on the resulting penalty.

The visiting team had one last chance to tie when Ulster rejected a kickable penalty at the last minute to go to the corner and Bath stole the line, with Hamer-Webb coming out of the defense.

However, he only reached the middle line before being arrested and it was the hosts who celebrated full time.