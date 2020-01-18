Match report – Swansea 2 – 1 Wigan

%MINIFYHTMLf9490156a5db2a9902eca09cee1dc10811% %MINIFYHTMLf9490156a5db2a9902eca09cee1dc10812%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Liberty Stadium





Rhian Brewster scored his first goal in senior football when Swansea returned to the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots with a 2-1 win over Wigan.

The winner of England's Under-17 World Cup, loaned by Liverpool until the end of the season, matched with a clever left-handed effort before Andre Ayew completed Swansea's return and took them to fifth place.

Wigan had led for three and a half minutes through Nathan Byrne and performed well in an entertaining contest.

But Latics have now won only once in 16 games and remain in the relegation zone.

The start of the game was worrisome as Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and Wigan striker Joe Garner suffered a head clash within the first 45 seconds.

Both players needed treatment but could resume after a long strike.

Wigan came forward in the electronic in the 16th minute with a radical movement that extended from one area to another.

The right back Byrne had been involved before and got into the box to locate the cutout of Kieran Dowell.

But Swansea was leveled almost immediately as two England U21 internationals combined with a devastating effect.

Chelsea's young man Conor Gallagher, making his debut in Swansea after joining a mid-week loan, slipped a reverse pass on Brewster's path and his infallible end found the bottom corner of the Wigan network.

The incorporation of Gallagher to fellow newcomers Brewster and Ayew provides Swansea with additional movement and bodes well for his prospects for promotion in the second half of the season.

Gallagher was eager to leave his midfield station and fired on the Connor Roberts crossing while Swansea continued to work in good positions.

But Wigan remained a threat at the break and another excellent move saw Garner step over the cross of Antonee Robinson.

Swansea approached when Bersant Celina accelerated to Byrne and Kal Naismith had to intervene to clear the goal line.

Celina sent another cross in the halftime blow, but Ayew, unmarked, opened wide when it seemed easier to score.

Swansea increased the pace at the beginning of the second half and Brewster's shot was blocked before an attempt by Kyle Naughton from a distance was completely deflected.

Gallagher then found space in a mouth full of goalkeepers to dig an effort, which was again diverted to a safe place.

Wigan sent Welsh forward Kieffer Moore for his first action test since early December, but Swansea's superiority was rewarded after 67 minutes.

The outstanding Celina ran past Byrne and crossed for Ayew to retreat on her tenth goal of the league season.

Ayew and Celina could have extended the lead, but Swansea thanked Woodman at the time of detention for denying Moore from a narrow angle.