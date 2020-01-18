Match Report – So & # 39; ton 2 – 3 Lobos





Raúl Jiménez celebrates his equalizer for wolves in Southampton

The wolves organized an exciting comeback in the second half to drop 2-0 and beat Southampton 3-2 in St Mary's.

The Saints seemed to be heading for a fifth victory of their last six Premier League games, as goals from Jan Bednarek (15) and Shane Long (35) put them in control.

But Pedro Neto began Wolves' return when he shot home from inside the area in the 53rd minute.

The Assistant Video Referee (VAR) then reversed an arbitration decision to give the Wolves a penalty that Raúl Jiménez converted, before the striker scored the winner in the 76th minute.

More to follow …