Match Report – Sale 7 – 45 Glasgow





Adam Hastings of Glasgow is approached by Tom Curry de Sale

Glasgow kept its hopes for the Champions Cup alive after a 45-7 dominant win over Sale at AJ Bell Stadium.

The Warriors led the opening period and deservedly entered the 21-0 break in the front thanks to the attempts of Leone Nakarawa, Fraser Brown and DTH van der Merwe.

Sam Johnson then crossed the whitewash to seal the bonus point before Jake Cooper-Woolley went to Sale.

However, Glasgow was always in control and added two more attempts through Jonny Gray and George Turner to ensure a comfortable victory that saw Adam Hastings kick six conversions and a penalty.

The success leads them to the second best placed finalist, but Dave Rennie's men will need the Saracens and Gloucester not to win on Sunday if they want to reach the quarterfinals.

DTH Van der Merwe attacks for the Warriors

Having seen the Sharks form a weakened team, the Scots began with the front foot and put their inexperienced opponents under pressure.

They consistently got a fast ball and it was not long until the Warriors had scored their first attempt when Van der Merwe broke the left. Although the wing was shot down, Nakarawa was available to score and provide visitors the advantage.

Midfielders Ali Price and Hastings dictated the proceedings superbly and Sale could not cope. That pressure soon resulted in a yellow card as Jono Ross was convicted of sin for leading with his forearm before he soon became a 14-point cushion.

Ben Curry seeks to beat Jonny Gray

Glasgow installed a maul, charged towards the line and the hosts could not prevent Brown from crossing the lime.

The Sharks tried to return to the encounter, taking advantage of the bad discipline of some Warriors to pass at 22 on the visiting side, but the Scots were strong in defense.

Rennie's charges forced the English team to make mistakes, while the PRO14 team was a clinical attack and good hands allowed Van der Merwe to carry the line.

Although Nakarawa was convicted of a series of indiscretions of the team, Sale was unable to capitalize and, on the other hand, the visitors increased their score with the attempt of bonus points at the beginning of the second half. Price benefited from a weaker defense from the hosts to take a quick penalty and Johnson finally landed.

Kyle Steyn tries to meet for Glasgow

The game ended at that point, but the home team responded with a well-worked effort. It began with the break-up of Denny Solomona on the right-wing line and, despite being knocked down by the laundering, Cooper-Woolley rewarded the good work of the wing on passing. Tom Curtis added the extras.

However, there was still a great chasm in quality in the respective teams, and after Hastings extended the Glasgow advantage with a triple, Gray and Turner landed, the second an excellent individual effort, to achieve a much-needed victory. .