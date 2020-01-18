Match report – Rotherham 3 – 0 Bristol R

















1:51



The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers.

Rotherham's impressive form continued when they saw Bristol Rovers 3-0 to keep the top spot in League One.

The Millers came to life with three goals in the second half to get a fifth straight victory in the league.

It was a sixth league game without a victory for Rovers, whose manager Ben Garner was again absent due to the illness of a family member.

Visiting striker Jonson Clarke-Harris should have scored in the first three minutes against his previous team, but shot at close range from close range.

Michael Smith was closer to the network for the hosts in the first half, but he ran the center of Ben Wiles just above.

The home team increased the pace after the break and went ahead in the 51st minute with the Kyle Vassell in shape looking at the cross of Chiedozie Ogbene.

His advantage doubled two minutes later with Ogbene again as a supplier and Smith on hand to settle in the lower corner.

Rovers' replacement, Josh Ginnelly, was thwarted by Daniel Iversen before Clarke-Harris left short range.

The points were completely secured in the 88th minute with Ogbene on hand to take advantage after Freddie Ladapo's shot had been rejected by Jordi Van Stappershoef.