Match report – Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea

Report as Jetro Willems is added to Newcastle's injury list, while Reece James gets hit by Chelsea

















FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Newcastle's victory over Chelsea in the Premier League

Issac Hayden's 94-minute header snatched an impressive 1-0 victory over Chelsea, which earned Newcastle his first 2020 Premier League victory.

Chelsea had 70 percent of possession and 19 shots, but a well-trained Newcastle team kept it at bay, who completed the final blow and grabbed with 30 seconds to play when Hayden looked at Allan Saint-Maximin crossing home to send St James & # 39; Park in ecstasy.

But Newcastle's sensational final contrasted with its start, when Jetro Willems was knocked down in 10 minutes to increase Steve Bruce's injury problems.

Reece James was also retired injured by Chelsea, who will regret his failure to finish in a game they dominated.

Newcastle's victory takes them to 12th place, while Chelsea remains in fourth place with a five-point cushion over Manchester United, which travels to Liverpool on Renault Super Sunday.

