



Cobus Reinach scores for Saints against Lyon

The Northampton Saints face a nervous wait to see if they have done enough to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup after a 36-24 victory at Lyon.

Attempts by Mikey Haywood, Teimana Harrison, Cobus Reinach, George Furbank and James Fish sealed a victory for bonus points for visitors in an up and down contest at the Stade de Gerland.

That result put an end to the low hopes of the Glasgow Warriors to reach the last eight, but the Saints must now wait to see how Ulster, Saracens and Gloucester are doing in their last group matches to see if they will be one of the three Group brokers better positioned. Until qualifying.

It was by no means easy for Chris Boyd's men, as his French opponents achieved their best performance on the group stage, with scores from Felix Lambey, Liam Gill and Charlie Ngatai.

The visitors took the initiative when Lyon player Francisco Gómez Kodela received a yellow card in the 19th minute after a series of infractions by the hosts.

Northampton kicked to the corner and fed the resulting lineout on the line for the opening attempt, with Haywood as the beneficiary, but Dan Biggar's attempt at conversion was out of focus.

However, Pierre Mignoni's team responded with their first attempt six minutes later. The scrum half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne found a gap in the defense of the Saints and passed to Lambey, who scored without opposition in the positions, with Jonathan Wisniewski adding the conversion.

Courtney Lawes is addressed by Hendrick Roodt

Lyon's second attempt followed in the 34th minute when the quick thought of Australian rowing runner Gill saw him take a quick hit penalty and drive on the line after a period of pressure from the inside side within 22 of the Saints . Wisniewski was on target with his conversion again to extend the lead to nine points.

Half of the kick then kicked three points to give Lyon a 17-5 lead at the break after Northampton was penalized for staying five meters from his own line.

However, the Saints had not yet finished, and shot out for the second half, winning a penalty of one scrum against food after a knockout by the South African scrum half Reinach.

Northampton duly secured the ball of the lineout after kicking the corner and, from the next phase, Harrison showed determination to be able on the line to try in the 46th minute.

Lewis Ludlam takes center Charlie Ngatai

Biggar's conversion was good and the Welsh international reduced the deficit to just two points with a penalty after Harrison had touched the line apparently at his mercy while the referee played an advantage.

Northampton then resumed the lead in the 65th minute after World Cup winner Reinach beat Noa Nakaitaci to pick up Biggar's kick and run to the posts.

However, his advantage was short-lived, as the Ngatai center evaded a pair of tackles to score, with Wisniewski kicking the conversion to restore Lyon's two-point advantage.

However, Boyd's side recovered to move on in the 72nd minute after the full-back Furbank ran through a gap and rounded to the opposite number Toby Arnold to score.

Then, the saints put the result beyond doubt when the replacement prostitute Fish crashed a short distance to the fifth score of the Premier League team in the afternoon.

Northampton will now focus its attention on the outcome of Ulster's game against Bath on Saturday, plus Saracens' clash with Racing 92 and Gloucester's trip to Toulouse, both on Sunday, to see if they have done enough to secure a quarter-final. Stain.