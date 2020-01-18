Match report – Exeter 33 – 14 La Rochelle

Sam Simmonds scored two attempts when Exeter defeated La Rochelle

Two attempts by Sam Simmonds helped Exeter Chiefs seal a quarter-final of the Champions Cup with a 33-14 point victory over La Rochelle in Sandy Park.

The teams were level 14-14 at the break, but the two No 8 Simmonds scores after the break put Exeter on the road to victory and sealed the bonus point in the process.

It means that the Chiefs will have a draw at home to wait in the last eight, while ending the persistent hopes La Rochelle had to sneak into the knockout stages.

More to follow …

