Match report – Exeter 33 – 14 La Rochelle

Last update: 18/01/20 7:36 pm
Two attempts by Sam Simmonds helped Exeter Chiefs seal a quarter-final of the Champions Cup with a 33-14 point victory over La Rochelle in Sandy Park.
The teams were level 14-14 at the break, but the two No 8 Simmonds scores after the break put Exeter on the road to victory and sealed the bonus point in the process.
It means that the Chiefs will have a draw at home to wait in the last eight, while ending the persistent hopes La Rochelle had to sneak into the knockout stages.
More to follow …