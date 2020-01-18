Match report – Bristol C 1 – 0 Barnsley

%MINIFYHTML47d04cffdbd38363b28868572c12f30b11% %MINIFYHTML47d04cffdbd38363b28868572c12f30b12%

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship at Ashton Gate





%MINIFYHTML47d04cffdbd38363b28868572c12f30b13% %MINIFYHTML47d04cffdbd38363b28868572c12f30b14%











2:12



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Barnsley

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Barnsley

Niclas Eliasson hit an 87-minute winner when Bristol City kept pushing for a Sky Bet Championship play-off spot with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley at Ashton Gate.

The end chose his place in the far post with a low momentum after a brilliant run and a cross from the left by Jay Dasilva had created the opportunity.

It was a tough justice for Barnsley, who had created many openings in an exciting approach game and a horrible ending.

Barnsley was forced to change teams late when Clarke Oduor was injured in the warm-up and Ben Williams was called to the initial lineup.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City celebrates the score to put the 1-0

An open first half brought many opportunities for both teams. The carpentry denied the city after 10 minutes when Josh Brownhill challenged a corner of Eliasson and the ball hit the crossbar of the head of a Barnsley defender.

Conor Chaplin was a lively attacker for Barnsley and had two blocked shots after 13 minutes, Ashley Williams made the second vital challenge.

City goalkeeper Dan Bentley reacted well to avoid a 14-minute shot by Alex Mowatt. On the other end, Famara Diedhiou had a low shot deflected just after the far post.

Chaplin's shot after a corner kick from Mowatt was rejected by the combined efforts of Bentley and Andreas Weimann while Barnsley continued to attack with threat.

Diedhiou went wide on the far post of Eliasson's 27-minute cross before City struck the crossbar again through Williams's header near the post, with Bradnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins receiving a touch.

Eliasson saw a blocked shot from a Diedhiou pass before the visitors had the final effort of 45 minutes entertaining, Marcel Ritzmaier firing little.

The second half began where the first had stayed and Williams had to be alert to block a shot at close range of Chaplin.

Barnsley seemed more prone to break the deadlock and Luke Thomas stayed with his hands on his head when he failed to reach the target from six yards after 57 minutes.

Eliasson had an equally red face two minutes later when he fired from 12 yards after Weimann blocked an effort.

It was Barnsley's turn to hit the crossbar after 62 minutes of a chip measured by Ritzmaier within the area.

Sometimes, it seemed that neither party wanted to score when Diedhiou was shot from a Weimann crossing when the City striker should at least have hit the mark.

Mowatt shot wide for Barnsley without any defense looking comfortable, but his team had to pay for the lack of a final touch when Eliasson broke their hearts.