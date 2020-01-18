Match report – Benetton 0-18 Leinster





Leinster's James Treacy tries while Dave Kearney and Ross Byrne celebrate

Leinster got first place and a quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup at home, as they achieved a record of 16 consecutive victories in all competitions this season with an 18-0 victory at Benetton.

Exceeds the previous record of 15 wins set by Leinster in 2001-02 for successive victories of a European club.

Leo Cullen's men had to fight hard against Benetton, with Caelan Doris and James Tracy trying in the second half to help them overcome the Italian side.

Leinster advances through the stages of groups of the Champions Cup with a fifth European crown record in the spotlight.

Monty Ioane is approached by Cian Healy

Benetton, with only one victory of Group One, made Leinster's life difficult and began brilliantly in a dark and damp Stadio Monigo, but they failed to get his early pressure to count.

A series of early penalties, all of which the hosts chose to kick to touch, kept Leinster in the back foot, with No 8 Doris sent to the trash for taking a man in the air in the lineup.

Robert Barbieri of Benetton knocks down a ball

In spite of the multiple possibilities, Benetton could not take advantage of the advantage of the man, since the game seemed to have no score in the interval. But Leinster was able to exercise some control, with Ross Byrne kicking a penalty against the posts five minutes before the break.

Benetton lost Irne Herbst almost immediately after the restart for a deliberate blow, but Leinster, far from his best fluency, could only increase his lead by three points, with Byrne kicking well from a distance.

That seemed to change the march of the Irish province as they turned the screw in the last quarter. The pressure soon paid off when the impressive Doris, driven by his recent call to the Irish team for the Six Nations, picked up Luke McGrath's smart and moved pass and made his way to the game's first attempt.

Toa Halafihi of Benetton faces Josh Van der Flier

Six minutes later, Leinster joined his score with a well-worked rolling maul from the starting line, while the replacement of the front rower Tracy crossed the corner. Byrne kicked the conversion and that was as good as it was for the visitors, who did enough to keep Benetton at bay.