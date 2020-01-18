Martha Stewart jokes about Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand: she says she promotes her products "in an irritating way,quot;

Gwyneth Paltrow recently dropped a candle that was described as smelling of her vagina, although it was actually a joke, and Martha Stewart had some comments to make about it. When Marta stopped by the set of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen Recently, he was asked about Gwyneth's new candle product.

Martha Stewart fans know she is an expert in managing a successful brand, despite going to prison. It turns out that Martha believes that Paltrow has an "irritating,quot; way of marketing their products, however, he said we could also let Gwyneth "do his thing."

"She is trying to encourage the public to listen to her, and that's great," Stewart explained. When asked if he would buy the candle, Stewart said no, simply and simply.

Then, the TV show host asked him what the candle said about the United States, and Stewart said he didn't say much, except that there are many horny men out there. As previously reported, Gwyneth dropped a new candle on his website with the title, "This smells like my vagina."

In the description, he stated that Gwyneth and the candle designer were joking about the scent one day, and Paltrow let go: "This smells like a vagina." The description adds that the aroma includes some different aromas, including ambrete seed. , cedar absolutes, damask rose, geranium and citrus bergamot.

As Martha and Cohen pointed out in the interview, the candle is already sold out. As the fans of the actress know, she has done very well as an actress, but also as an entrepreneur, although not everyone is a fan of her tactics and products.

For example, Gwyneth has been criticized several times for promoting products with sensational promises and claims, many of which are not FDA approved.

The report of his genital scented candle came shortly after Paltrow appeared in a new YouTube video in which he addressed his famous cover of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar in 1997. At the time of the publication of the subject, Paltrow was underweight after an emotional break with Brad Pitt. .



