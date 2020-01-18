Married to Jamie Otis, pregnant with First Sight, poses nude

Otis, Hehner and their daughter recently vacationed at the Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort on Curacao Island.

"We came here last year to renew our vows," Otis wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "It had been 5 years since we got married at first sight. We made a pact to renew our vows every 5 years … Trying to keep love alive! It's sad to marry a stranger. Your whole relationship is reversed – your sales AFTER you say & # 39; Yes, I want & # 39; but hey, it worked for us! "

"However, I have to be honest, we have had difficult times," he continued. "We went through the loss of our firstborn son, which was, by far, the worst. But something we did not share out of pure shame was our background: I was pregnant with Gracie, we had to move with his parents before Christ." of debt, and Doug lost his job (and didn't get a new one until the day I gave birth, literally). That caused tension and fights. However, the moment we stopped our daughter, we both knew we wanted to try # 2 ASAP! "

Otis's current pregnancy was natural and a surprise; she and Hehner found out what they were waiting for after having a blood test done at a fertility clinic.

"The loss can wreak havoc on a marriage. During our renewals of vows last year * PRAY GOD * to bless us with another viable pregnancy. You can see in that last photo the sadness we tried to mask. Back to Curacao brought all these memories. And honestly, it gives me THANK YOU! After 18 months of trying and 2 losses, * finally * we have a healthy baby growing inside me! "Otis wrote.

"The reason I share this is because many times I've felt so alone in the fight, especially with the loss," he continued. "And it was for me to read other stories about losses and then successful pregnancies what HOPE gave me. If you are a #ttc mom, or maybe you fight to the knees with your partner, or both! … But please , know that there is HOPE! The rainbow is brighter after the darkest storm! You * will manage to pass. The storm cannot last forever. "