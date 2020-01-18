Manchester United statistics may worry Liverpool before the Super Sunday clash | Soccer news





Marcus Rashford's goal at Old Trafford in October ensured that Man Utd remains the only Premier League opponent that Liverpool has not defeated since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's return

Liverpool is enjoying a rampant season that breaks records, but there is hope that Manchester United will cause a big surprise this weekend.

Being the best team in history in the five best leagues in Europe, even mid-season, requires serious things. Accumulating 20 wins in 21 games would have gone beyond Jurgen Klopp's preseason dreams, and as confident as he may be, the public message is simple: nothing is won in January even with its near-perfect season.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

Almost perfect is the operative word. The only obstacle on the road so far returned in October, when United scored a deserved 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprised Klopp with three strangers that day, and ended up winning the tactical battle. The German has yet to make the best of him in two games tied so far.

Both games were in Old Trafford, a challenge different from the formidable fortress that Liverpool developed in Anfield, where they are undefeated in the league in almost three years and face United in Sky Sports Premier League as part of Renault Super Sunday from 4pm; I start at 4.30pm.

On the surface, there is little evidence that United does not finish that race, but the Solskjaer team is perfectly prepared to play at rest, and since their return, they are the only opponent of the Premier League that Liverpool has not found a way to overcome.

United's ability in counterattack owes nothing to chance. Solskjaer consciously changed the game plan shortly in his reign, and they are much more at home using their raw rhythm as demonstrated by the form of Anthony Martial, Dan James and Marcus Rashford. When the manager arrived in December 2018, they were placed at the bottom of the Premier League charts because of the number of quick breaks they had completed. At the end of the campaign, they were number one.

"We have worked in the counterattack since I became a manager because that is Manchester United," Solskjaer said after a surprising victory at Manchester City last month, forged to use that lightning speed in the attack. "For me it is a fast, attacking and fluent football with the right intention and when we win it, it is no use retaining it to the goalkeeper if there are chances of playing and we did it."

That style of play has also paid off this season, but only when United can use it. They are the only team in the Premier League with a better record in the upper half than in the lower half. The teams that sit and play for one point present a major problem: United won five of six games in which they had less ball, but only four of 14 this season when they had most of the possession.

A major problem they will face on Sunday will be to knock down a Liverpool defender who last conceded a league goal on December 4 and who deals with transitions so well that they have been counterattacked only nine times throughout the season. However, United is responsible for two of them, and scored his first goal of one when Rashford turned in the center of James in October.

However, its form in big games comes down to more than just a counterattack. The ability of United at rest does not surprise Pep Guardiola or Klopp himself when he faces United, but Solskjaer's often cursed side undoubtedly elevates his game when faced with great opposition.

"They were silent, they did not let Liverpool enter the game," was Graeme Souness's evaluation of United's draw with Liverpool the last time these teams met. "United has been away from home this season, so bad, so weak. But they showed such confidence in the authority," Gary Neville said six weeks later, after they surprised Etihad and defeated Man City 2-1 on his own. patch.

It is likely that United will always run farther in games where they have less ball, against opponents who can keep it better, but cover a striking average of 4.5 km more per game against other opponents in the top six. That has helped Solskjaer build a record of six wins and four draws of 14 games with his biggest rivals, as they often beat and outperform their opponents.

However, individually, the biggest boost for Solskjaer in the big games this season will be Rashford's form, provided he is in a position to play.

He has eight goals in his last 10 games this season and an average of one goal per game against the six best opponents. His form from a wonderful solo attack against Bulgaria by England in October seems to have resolved the debate that he is playing better on the left, and it is from here that he can find the greatest joy against Trent Alexander-Arnold, who by nature is one of the most attacking lateralists of the division.

"Every time they play in Liverpool, Rashford exposes that space in the left inside, outside left, whatever, that is his best position, that's where he scores goals and that's where Manchester United needs him," said the former United assistant Steve McClaren. Sky sports before the game this weekend.

"The key to this game is behind Liverpool's defenses that advance so much. Rashford will expose that space."

Rashford's impressive form for United this season has already brought his best goal return

Leicester positioned Jamie Vardy as an internal striker against Liverpool on December 28, with Brendan Rodgers waiting for his pace to catch Alexander-Arnold at the counter.

The tactic failed with the Foxes unable to feed their top scorer, who was largely anonymous and touched the ball only 22 times. But with his recent form and his three goals in six games against Liverpool's Klopp in his career, if United can find Rashford, it could provide a different result.

There is no doubt that Manchester United will face its toughest test of the season when they visit Anfield on Sunday, but sometimes it brings out the best in the Solskjaer team. And they will have to be at their best to avoid the same fate distributed to the other 18 opponents of the Liverpool Premier League.