Magic Of Light wins the obstacle of bet365 Mares in Ascot | Racing news





Magic Of Light on the way to victory at bet365 Mares Hurdle in Ascot

Magic Of Light took the next step towards a return exit in the Randox Health Grand National with a second successive victory in the obstacle of bet365 Mares in Ascot.

After losing weight at all times, the nine-year-old girl trained by Jessica Harrington made a triumphant return to the obstacles to become the first consecutive winner of the Grade Two award.

Dictating matters from the beginning, last year's national runner-up remained firm after the last one to defeat the Sensulan looking for the hat-trick in four or three quarters of length.

Winning driver Robbie Power said about shot 5-2: "I thought it was a much better race than last year and you could say it was more impressive."

"We showed her at home last week about obstacles, just to look at her, and she quickly walked away, but she is a true professional.

"He feels stronger this season. It was amazing when he returned from his vacation, as he ruled out the chicken coop in the field: he was eating the food of two horses."

"When she returned, we thought we would never put her in shape, since she was so big and big. I thought that today was a better race than last year, in a land that would not be ideal for her, but it is a truly genuine and admirable mare ".

A step towards the company of Grade One at the Cheltenham Festival could be next in the letters for Magic Of Light in the Seas & # 39; Hurdle.

Power added: "I imagine she could go to Cheltenham and run in Mares & # 39; Hurdle or something, like a road race to Aintree. However, I will leave all that in the hands of Jessie."

In case Magic Of Light continues to overcome obstacles at the Festival, I could see her in a rematch with Sensulano.

Coach Noel Williams said: "She has run well, but has been hit by a very strong mare. She got three miles well and is blacker in the book."

"I put it on the Seas & # 39; Hurdle at the Festival and I will also include it in the Close Brothers, which I would say is probably more likely for her."

Goshen continued his relentless march towards the Triumph Hurdle when he extended his undefeated record with an easy and straightforward success in the Ascot IJF Ambassador Program Juvenile Hurdle.

The four-year-old, trained by Gary Moore, left his rivals working hard while adding victories at Fontwell and Sandown, challenging a double penalty to defeat Nordano by 11 lengths, having settled much better in the front than in his previous two victories. .

Moore said about favorite 1-5: "We haven't learned much. When I came here, I left a little to work and Jamie (Moore) said he had a good blow on surrender."

"It was as cool as a cucumber before the race, before he got nervous. As soon as the horses approach him, he leaves, but what can you do about it?

"He never shows that skill at home too much. He's the best youth I've had for a mile."

Looking ahead, Moore has not ruled out running Goshen again before Cheltenham and the Triumph.

He added: "We only have two options, either Victor Ludorum or Adonis. That is if you have to run again, since it is a fairly clear horse."

"There is probably a great day on the floor in him somewhere."

Jamie Neild enjoyed a day to remember with his first winner under the rules, leading the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained 20-1 Townshend opportunity, which is owned by his father, John, to victory in the handicap chase of the Matchbook Amateur Riders

The 24-year-old said: "It's an indescribable feeling. Arriving at the last, I think the occasion caught me a little. I should have left him alone, but fortunately he did the job."

Neild senior, whose colors are synonymous with the now retired Betfair Hurdle and the Gold Cup hero BetVictor Splash Of Ginge, said: "He has come a long way, since he had never sat a horse until he was 19. I am a bit without words, which is unusual for me!

"We retired Splash Of Ginge and that was the end of an era. That feels as good as anything we've done before."

Sean Curran celebrated his biggest victory since returning to training ranks after Domaine De L & # 39; Isle (5-1) claimed the latest success in the handicap chase of bet365.

Having returned to training in November 2018 after a period of more than three years outside the sport, the former rider was present to see the seven-year-old boy complete a hat-trick of hurdles victories.

He said: "The way the ground is out there at the moment it fits like a French horse can handle it. They gave him 20 pounds for his last two wins and the handicap was right to be fair.

"I would see the Welsh National later in the year, because by the time I have another summer on my back it will be strengthened."

Olly Murphy saw her decision to put Thomas Darby's pursuit race on hold rewarded with a tenacious success in the Handicap obstacle of Matchbook Holloway.

After two failed starts on the fences, Hurdle runner-up of the Supreme Novices last year had an instant impact on his return to the obstacles, bringing maximum weight to glory in the Grade Three prize.

Upon passing Song For Someone in the penultimate place, the 8-1 winner found enough pressure to maintain the long-standing leader's long rally for a long time, making his first start on a long two-mile, three-stadium long journey. .

Murphy said: "We are back on the road. I think the step forward on the trip certainly worked. I keep my judgment, since I don't think this boy is seen as well as possible until he is in a pleasant spot and did not understand him today. Not in Cheltenham.

"It was a good performance the first time in a handicap versus 151. Doing that in heavy terrain around Ascot was not a feat. Richard (Johnson) said it was still very childish and green, so I think there is still more to come ".

Although he doesn't rule out a return to chasing Thomas Darby in the future, Murphy assigned the Grade One Aintree Hurdle as his main goal this season.

He said: "I don't think it's a hurdle champion horse and a few days ago I broke the owner's heart when I told him that I worked like a horse slower than a miler.

"I think his main goal will be grade one two and a half miles in Aintree. If we miss Cheltenham, I don't know, but he will have a ticket to the Coral Cup and things like that." We will put the chase on hold this season.

"He was raised to jump fences and hear that he has his own technique and I still think he will be a good hunter in time."