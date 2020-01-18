Luka Doncic records a new personal record in triples, while Dallas Mavericks rolls Portland Trail Blazers | NBA News

Luka Doncic scored a better eight-pointers to take the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over visitors to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Chicago Bulls 89-100 Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards 111-140 Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat 115-108 Oklahoma City Thunder

Atlanta Hawks 121-120 San Antonio Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers 109-113 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 114-116 Indiana Pacers

Luka Doncic achieved the best score of his career with eight triples and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visitors of Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr made five triples by scoring 29 points and Seth Curry scored 16 points from the bank when the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Damian Lillard of Portland recorded 34 points and 10 assists in his clash with Doncic. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points, Hassan Whiteside had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Kent Bazemore added 11 points for the Trail Blazers.

Anthony became the 18th player in NBA history to exceed 26,000 points. His total is at 26,014.

CJ McCollum of Portland left the game in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. He had four points in 12 minutes before leaving.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) missed his tenth consecutive game for Dallas.

Furkan Korkmaz scored a personal record of 24 points, including six best triples in his career, to beat host Philadelphia 76ers beyond the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday.

Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while the Sixers improved to 20-2 at home.

Al Horford scored 20 points and Tobias Harris had 13 for the Sixers, who played without the All-Star center Joel Embiid for the 12th time this season. The Sixers are 6-6 without Embiid, who remains outside with a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand.

Zach LaVine missed all seven three-point attempts, but led the Bulls with 23 points, while Coby White added 14. Luke Kornet contributed 13 and Lauri Markkanen had 12.

The Bulls fell to 1-17 this season against teams with a record higher than .500.

Norman Powell scored 28 points and caught five rebounds from the bank and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visitors of Washington Wizards 140-111.

Marc Gasol added 20 points for the Raptors, who have won seven straight games against the Wizards, including two this season. He scored the most points scored in a game this season for Toronto.

Terence Davis II scored 23 points for the Raptors, who have won two in a row. OG Anunoby added 18 points, and Serge Ibaka had 15 points and eight rebounds, Pascal Siakam had 12 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 11 points and eight assists.

Troy Brown Jr had 22 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight games. Isaac Bonga added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Beal had 14 points, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans each had 12 and Anzejs Pasecniks 11.

Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to lead the Miami Heat visitor to a 115-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Steven Adams (bruise on the right knee) on the sidelines of the Thunder, the Heat Bam Adebayo center was able to feast inside, particularly at the beginning, as he had 10 points in the first quarter, hitting the four field goal attempts in his way to 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jimmy Butler finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, as the Heat, for whom balanced scoring has often been a feature this season, saw seven players score in double figures.

Oklahoma City had 18 triples in the season, including seven from Danilo Gallinari, who scored 27 points on the team. His three point total was a high season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, and Chris Paul had 14 points and six assists.

Kevin Huerter added the decisive triple with seven seconds left and Trae Young scored 31 points when visitors to the Atlanta Hawks recovered in the last two minutes to stun host San Antonio Spurs 121-120.

The Spurs led by 11 points after a great third quarter, but Atlanta regained its position within 120-118 in a Young basket with 48 seconds to play, setting up the winner of the Huerter game.

Cam Reddish added 22 points for Atlanta, which has now won two consecutive games after winning just two of the previous 17, with John Collins and Huerter with 18 points each and Vince Carter adding 14. Collins led the Hawks with 10 rebounds, and Young finished with nine assists.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead the Spurs, who lost their second consecutive and third in their last four.

DeMar DeRozan, who missed a final jump in the last second to potentially win it for San Antonio, scored 25 points on 9 of 18 shots from the floor to stretch his streak to score 20 or more points and shoot 50 percent or better from the floor to 13 consecutive, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for most consecutive games in the last 35 seasons.

Patty Mills scored 15 points and Dejounte Murray added 13 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, who also received 10 rebounds from Trey Lyles.

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and host Memphis Grizzlies recorded his seventh consecutive best win of the season on Friday with a 113-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooks made 9 of 16 shots from the field, and rookie Ja Morant added 16 points for the Grizzlies when Memphis extended its chain of consecutive games with at least 110 points to 13 on Friday. The last time the Grizzlies failed to reach that mark was a 114-107 setback in Cleveland on December 20.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Kevin Love added 19 for the Cavaliers, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of the third quarter after he slapped Jae Crowder of Memphis on the back. The coach he received was the second of the game for Thompson, who had problems with the same player in the first quarter after Crowder overcame him after a tray.

Malcolm Brogdon nailed a 15-foot tie-break with 18.7 seconds left and TJ Warren scored 28 points when the Indiana Pacers ruined the return of Karl-Anthony Towns with a 116-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Indianapolis.

The victory allowed Indiana to sweep a series of home and home disputed. The Pacers won 104-99 in Minnesota on Wednesday in a game that Towns lost with an illness to continue a series of 15 consecutive absences after suffering a knee injury. The All-Star center had a maximum of 27 points in 28 minutes in its first game since December 13.

Brogdon finished with a double double of 12 points and 10 assists, while Warren hit 11 of his 18 shots for the Pacers. Jeremy Lamb contributed 18 points, Doug McDermott had 13 points and a record eight rebounds, and Holiday scored 13 points for Indiana, which won its fourth straight.

For visitors, Andrew Wiggins backed Towns with 22 points, while Josh Okogie had 15, Jarrett Culver 12. Shabazz Napier, who missed a shot to tie with nine remaining seconds, also had 12 points to score with nine assists. and Robert Covington had nine points to complement a game of 10 rebounds.

