Luis Fonsi thanks fans for & # 39; & # 39; Celebrating Latin Music & # 39; & # 39 ;: Look!

Luis Fonsi He feels "blessed,quot; in the face of the 2020 Grammys.

Like E! readers surely know, the tenth album of the Puerto Rican singer, LIFETIME, is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album in the main awards ceremony (which airs on Sunday, January 26 on CBS). And, as Fonsi detailed during an exclusive conversation with E! News, this recognition feels particularly special since it took years to complete the album.

"I started working on this album three and a half years ago, four years ago. I started writing it and I really prepared it," Fonsi broadcast in the video above. "I wanted to go out with a new sound and really almost surprise people."

And, it is safe to say that Fonsi's new sound took the world by surprise. Of course, we are talking about his great worldwide success with Daddy Yankee"Slowly,quot;. After the initial release in 2017 of "Despacito,quot;, Fonsi launched a remix version with Justin Bieber, which has more than 6 billion views on YouTube.

"It just exploded in places where my music had not been played before," said the 41-year-old artist regarding the hit single. "Therefore, I am so blessed that we were able to break that language barrier and make people dance and have fun with the music."