Luis Fonsi thanks fans for & # 39; & # 39; Celebrating Latin Music & # 39; & # 39 ;: Look!

Luis Fonsi He feels "blessed,quot; in the face of the 2020 Grammys.
Like E! readers surely know, the tenth album of the Puerto Rican singer, LIFETIME, is nominated for Best Latin Pop Album in the main awards ceremony (which airs on Sunday, January 26 on CBS). And, as Fonsi detailed during an exclusive conversation with E! News, this recognition feels particularly special since it took years to complete the album.
"I started working on this album three and a half years ago, four years ago. I started writing it and I really prepared it," Fonsi broadcast in the video above. "I wanted to go out with a new sound and really almost surprise people."
And, it is safe to say that Fonsi's new sound took the world by surprise. Of course, we are talking about his great worldwide success with Daddy Yankee"Slowly,quot;. After the initial release in 2017 of "Despacito,quot;, Fonsi launched a remix version with Justin Bieber, which has more than 6 billion views on YouTube.
"It just exploded in places where my music had not been played before," said the 41-year-old artist regarding the hit single. "Therefore, I am so blessed that we were able to break that language barrier and make people dance and have fun with the music."
While LIFETIME It is a Latin pop album and Fonsi is a Latin artist in his essence, he revealed that the 90's R,amp;B has also influenced him a lot as an artist.
Not to mention that Fonsi also studied classical music while attending Florida State University. This explains why I was so inspired to try something new with LIFETIME.
Although Fonsi said he simply wants to be part of people's soundtracks, he can't help enjoying the recognition he has received. And who can blame him?
"It never goes out of style. And it's just as exciting when you receive this news: & # 39; Hey, you're nominated for a Latin Grammy or a Latin Grammy or your song is number one on Billboard & # 39;". Impossible Shared artist "My first success on the number one billboard, I was 19 years old and it was huge, you know? And the last one was a few months ago and, I swear, I celebrated it the same."
Understandably, Fonsi's success has only made him "want more,quot; and "learn things every day." Fonsi shows this mentality as a coach in Telemundo & # 39; s The voice, which returns for its second season on Sunday, January 19 at 9 p.m.
Of course, the table topper would not be here without fan support. Therefore, Fonsi was very grateful to share for those who listen to his music, both new and old.
"Thank you very much for your support. For all those people who have been listening to my music for many years, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be here, 21 years later," said the industry veteran. "And for those of you who are getting to know me through,quot; Despacito ", thanks for singing and dancing with me. Thank you for celebrating Latin music!"
For the complete session prior to Luis Grammy with E! News, be sure to see the clip above!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!