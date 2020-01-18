Love After Lockup Megan Leaks Diss Track to Michael and Sarah! (Listens)

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Megan Nash has released a song that exploits rivals reality star Michael and Sarah, MTO News has learned.

As Love After Lockup fans know, Sarah Megan and Michael are trapped in a love triangle. Sarah and Michael are currently resolving their marriage disaster while serving their two young daughters. Meanwhile, his "high school girl,quot; Megan is managing her feelings and open to the possibility of rekindling her romance.

Their messy relationship develops in the new season of Love After Lockup.

Well, now it seems that Megan is ready to leave the trio. Megan leaked the song, which features hip hop artist Avrex yesterday, the song is titled "Lemons."

Meagan announced the new track in IG, and she said:

Sun down, wind chimes. Break it, one line by line. I can't see myself, there's no flexibility, be nice. ”Nuevo New single, Lemons from @avrexhiphop feat moi! Falling tonight at midnight !!! Be sure to go see him!

Here is the complete song:

Megan refers to Michael, Sarah and the fans of the show in the song. Here are his lyrics: