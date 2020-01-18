Lori Harvey drops a mini video movie of her vacation with BF Future and numerous famous friends while continuing the drama with her baby Mamas

It was a birthday celebration that Lori Harvey would not soon forget.

The 23-year-old model flew to Montego Bay, Jamaica, with her boyfriend and rapper Future with a long list of famous friends.

Through social networks, Lori shared several photos and a video, which looked like a movie that showed the huge mansion in which he stayed.

In the video compilation of the luxurious trip, you can see Future's girlfriend flaunting her sexy body in the pool and participating in a variety of fun activities with her famous friends, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert, Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny and singer Normani.

The video also showed that Future became very romantic with Lori: he is seen hugging and kissing his beloved.

The future was criticized because he is currently fighting in court with several baby moms because he refuses to recognize their babies.

One person said: "Lori is someone who can buy and sell … it is not an insult, and it really is what it is. I guess some of the mothers lived like this before they got pregnant with it … yes It would make her pregnant, this would not happen … maybe temporarily, but she would do it as Ciara🤷🏾‍♀️ did … the only reason she shows is because she has the surname of Steve Harvey … I bet she regrets not having promoted his real daughters as much as he should or could have done. "

Another commenter said: "I'm sorry, but I know that all of your baby's mothers are salty like hell. He is here, organizing a birthday party for Lori Harvey and filming for blogs. Meanwhile, other women had to join as Voltron to carry out DNA testing collaborations behind him, only for him to see his children and pay the child support as shameful. 🤦🏽‍♀️ "

This user of social networks revealed: "Everything is fun and games until you realize that you are not special or your feminine parts. Future is an open womanizer who lacks self-control and respect for anyone outside of himself. I ask if she has listened to her old music. He explicitly talks about how she sees women and relationships. ”

This follower revealed that Lori could be using Future for fame: "She doesn't stay with him for a long time. She seems smart. She is getting everything she can from him. She is 23 years old and doesn't care about those children."

Lori seems to be living her best life and doesn't care about criticism.



