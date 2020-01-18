LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3d7980a170f04857c637fc9d1e564cda11% %MINIFYHTML3d7980a170f04857c637fc9d1e564cda12%





Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

The Saracens will be relegated from the Premier League at the end of this season after their salary defaults.

Issac Hayden's 94-minute header snatched an impressive 1-0 victory over Chelsea, which earned Newcastle his first 2020 Premier League victory.

Manchester City's control over the Premier League title was further weakened when Crystal Palace won a 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium after a dramatic 10-minute final.

Dom Bess claimed a first five-wicket test run to break the top order of South Africa, just for rain and a rally led by Quinton de Kock to thwart England's momentum for victory in the third Test at Port Elizabeth.