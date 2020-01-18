Lifetime announces the 4-part documentary "Surviving Jeffery Epstein,quot;

# Roommates, apparently Lifetime will continue to keep its "Surviving,quot; train running. After broadcasting two separate parts of the explosive documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," the network has just officially announced the latest theme in its line … "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein."

Many have been very critical of Lifetime for the initial and second part of the network of their award-winning documentary "Surviving R. Kelly,quot; because they felt that there were other men with similar skeletons in their closets that should also stand out. Well, Lifetime must have been listening because @Complex reports that "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,quot; It is on the way this summer.

The four-part documentary series will highlight the story of Jeffrey Epstein with sex trafficking. As you will remember, Epstein was arrested in 2019 after multiple accusations of sexual assault and trafficking of underage girls. His case caught national attention because it was said that several powerful people in the political world, Hollywood and beyond, had connections with Epstein and had sex with the underage girls he provided.

In August 2019, Epstein was found dead in his cell at a New York detention center. His death was finally declared a suicide, but many believed he was killed because of his powerful connections and what he knew about them.

Prior to his arrest in 2019, Epstein had been charged before and received a plea agreement in 2008 from former federal prosecutor Alexander Acosta, who resigned as Secretary of Labor of the United States when the details behind the agreement emerged during the new arrest from Epstein.

As of now, an official release date has not been announced.

Roommates, what do you think about this?