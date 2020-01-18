Libyan national oil company warns against export blockade | News

The National Oil Company of Libya (NOC) warned against threats to block oil exports, the country's main source of income, before a long-awaited summit in Germany aimed at relaunching peace efforts.

In a statement on Friday, NOC said it "strongly condemns calls to block oil ports before the Berlin Conference on Sunday."

It came after the tribes near the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces control much of eastern Libya, called for the blockade of coastal oil export terminals to protest against a Turkish intervention in support of the country's government recognized by The United Nations.

Turkey has backed the Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, as it faces an offensive by Haftar forces to seize the capital.

After nine months of fighting, which has killed more than 2,000 people, a ceasefire came into effect on Sunday backed by Ankara and Moscow, accused of supporting Haftar.

However, after Turkey deployed troops to support the GNA, the tribes near Haftar threatened to close the "oil crescent," a series of export centers along the northeast coast of Libya under Haftar's control from 2016.

His troops have also mobilized to block any counterattack in the oil crescent, the conduit for most of Libya's oil exports.

"The closure of the fields and terminals is a purely popular decision. It was the people who decided this," Ahmad al-Mismari, spokesperson for the pro Haftar forces, he told al-Hadath television on Friday night

The tribes also called for the "immediate,quot; closure of the Mellitah, Brega and Misrata pipes.

The head of the eastern tribe of Zouaya told the AFP news agency that blocking exports "would dry the sources of financing for terrorism through oil revenues."

The president of NOC, Moustafa Sanalla, said that the oil and gas sector is "vital,quot; for the Libyan economy, as it is the "only source of income for the Libyan people."

"Oil and oil facilities belong to the Libyan people. They are not cards to play to resolve political issues."

"Closing exports and oil production will have far-reaching and predictable consequences."

Potential Consequences

Meanwhile, a port engineer and witnesses told the Reuters news agency that protesters in eastern Libya entered the Zueitina oil terminal on Friday and announced its closure in response to calls from tribal leaders.

However, the Zueitina engineer said "the terminal is still receiving oil and a tanker entered today."

According to reports, dozens of protesters erected a large tent in front of the Zueitina terminal. They read a statement that said they planned to close all oil terminals in eastern Libya.

Zueitina generally loads about 14 tankers per month and receives gas ships, the port engineer said.

The rich oil state of North Africa has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew and killed the ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

Its oil sector, which generates almost all the income of the state, has frequently been targeted.

Sanalla said the consequences of closing exports and production over a long period could be devastating.

"We face the collapse of the exchange rate, a huge and unsustainable increase in the national deficit, the departure of foreign contractors and the loss of future production, which can take years to restore," he said.

"This is like setting fire to your own house."

Haftar will be pressured to end his campaign to take Tripoli to the summit in Berlin, which aims to end foreign interference and division over Libya, according to the UN.

The conference will seek to agree on six points that include a permanent ceasefire, the implementation of a heavily violated UN arms embargo and a return to political efforts for peace, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the week. pass.