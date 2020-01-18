Lee Westwood satisfied with the exhibition after moving forward in Abu Dhabi | Golf news

















Lee Westwood reflects on his third round of 65 and talks about his hopes of winning the 25th European Circuit title

Lee Westwood is enjoying the opportunity to return to the winners circle after stepping back in the years to lead the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The former No. 1 in the world mixed six birdies and an impressive eagle with a lonely bogey on his way to a seven under 65 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, taking him to 14 low and giving him a one-shot lead in the final round.

Westwood's last victory came at the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018, ending a four-year race without victories in the European Circuit, and the 46-year-old now hopes to register another Rolex Series title.

"I played well," said Westwood. "I made a couple of putts from the beginning, which gave me a little boost and then I hit a brilliant shot to the eighth.

"Then I backed up with a birdie at nine, so a little momentum started up. I had birdie chances in the back nine. A little unfortunate on 14, birdied 16, which is not the easiest hole in the field , and a good little bird at the end.

"It is always an advantage to be in containment, and that is basically the reason we came here. I will not lie, I did not play much golf. I did not know what to expect. Being ahead with a round ahead is really positive." .

Westwood has a one-shot lead over Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger, while Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes back in fourth place after birdie in his last two holes to score 69 of three below.

"Obviously it's the first week of the season and being the penultimate group is always a great start," Fitzpatrick said. "I am eager to do so, giving me another chance to win."

"If I can finally cross the line, it would be great. It's about continuing to put you in these positions and I'm sure it will happen."

"It was a good day, a good ending. You are going to have some bad holes, you will not have a bogey in 36 holes and then three today, it is what it is. Bouncing to reach 3-under and keeping me inside is great."

