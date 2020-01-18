Lebanon: anti-government protests turn violent in Beirut | News

Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds of anti-government protesters trying to reach the Martyrs Square, the center of a month-long protest movement calling for changes in the country's political and financial systems .

On Saturday, protesters left several points of the capital Beirut in a march to the city center under the slogan "We will not pay the price."

But before everyone converged near the road leading to Parliament, dozens of protesters threw stones, traffic signs and tree limbs at the security forces guarding the institution, local television channels showed.

Security forces sprayed the youth with two water cannons and threw tear gas on a metal fence to disperse the remaining protesters on the wet track.

"There is a direct and violent confrontation with the riot police in one of the entrances to parliament," the Internal Security Forces said on Twitter.

"We ask peaceful protesters to stay away from the site of their security riots."

Live from #Beirut – where the electricity of the entire Martyr square is cut. Police are taking strong action against protesters now. The numbers are still large. The tear gas falls like rain every 5 minutes. #Lebanon # LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/4XVbsd6rXB – Luna Safwan – لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) January 18, 2020

A photographer from the AFP news agency saw young men uproot parking meters. He also saw about 10 people faint from tear gas.

The protest movement that shook Lebanon since October 17 revived this week, due to delays in the formation of a new cabinet to address the country's growing economic crisis.

It seems that no progress has been made towards a final formation, that protesters demand that it be composed of independent experts and exclude all traditional political parties.

Maya, a 23-year-old woman protester, said she was attending the protest because politicians still seemed to ignore the demands of a reform of the old political class.

"I am here because after more than 90 days on the streets, they are still discussing their actions in the government … It is as if they do not see our movement," he told AFP. "Popular anger is the solution," he said.

More and more incidents of violence as protesters against the establishment become impatient, frustrated and angry at the worsening economic conditions. they demand an independent government and early elections; politicians who refuse to renounce power #Lebanon outside the parliament building #Beirut https://t.co/SDStWwfcFx – Zeina Khodr (@ZeinakhodrAljaz) January 18, 2020

The formation of a new cabinet is often complicated in Lebanon, where a complex system seeks to maintain the balance between the country's numerous political parties and religious denominations.

But protesters say they want to eliminate the old system, and only demand a new government from impartial technocrats to address their growing economic problems, including a serious liquidity crisis.

The last government resigned under street pressure on October 29, but has remained a caretaker until a new cabinet is formed.

The World Bank warned that the poverty rate in Lebanon could increase from one third to half if the political crisis is not quickly resolved.