Lauv apologizes to The 1975 for the similarities of his music videos, the band responds

The singer of & # 39; I & # 39; m So Tired … & # 39; contact the band's main vocalist, Matty Healy, after noticing the similarities between his music video & # 39; Tattoos Together & # 39; and the song & # 39; Sincerity Is Scary & # 39; from the band.

1975& # 39; s Matty healy had a hilarious response when the singer Lauv He sent a text message to apologize for the similarities between the videos of his new song "Tattoos Together" and "Sincerity Is Scary" of the band.

The American singer was alerted to the similarity between the two videos of The 1975 fans, and wasted no time in sending messages to the group's leader, Matty, to explain that he had not deliberately copied his video.

"Hi man. I just posted a video for my new song and I saw comments about similarities with the scary sincerity video," he wrote. "Honestly, I had not seen the video so far, but after watching it I am completely horrified and wanted to communicate and apologize directly before saying something online. As someone who is really a big fan and respects his art so much, please believe when I say this was an honest mistake. If you have strong feelings about me saying something specific or something, I want to do what I can to do this right. "

Responding, Matty began, "Ur moms ah * e (sic)", before writing, "OMG. Lol Bro honest idgaf (I don't give a shit) if someone is giving you a shit just post this screenshot."

When Lauv asked if Matty was "really," the 30-year-old replied: "We all love making music."

Lauv also admitted that his "heart fell" when he realized that 1975 fans were right about the similarities between the two video concepts, adding: "I felt so dumb."

But reassuring his partner, Matty insisted: "It happens to the best of us, brother."

After their conversation, Lauv took Matty's advice and shared a screenshot on Twitter, writing next to him: "I want to be one of those who confess, I'm sorry."