La Anthony and her incredible curves give Beyonce the best publicity of her life in new videos: her husband Carmelo Anthony is drooling

La La Anthony, like many other celebrities, has been shaking the latest Queen Bey costume release.

Beyonce has been promoting her new retail line Ivy Park x Adidas making sexy videos where she dances and does twerking.

Jay-Z's wife also sent boxes of a limited supply of clothing and shoes from her collection to the stars who use social media to help her make the launch a great success.

La flaunted her killer curves and her impressive booty with Beyonce's new sportswear in a photo shoot.

One's mother shook the Ivy Park T-shirts, hats, shoes, sweatshirts and windbreaker pants for filming. Fans have flooded La La with sweet comments about her figure and the way the outfits hugged her body.

In related La La news, she recently did an interview in which she praised her husband, Carmelo, saying: “Without a doubt, the father of the year award goes to Carmelo Anthony. He is so supportive: this man flies from coast to coast just to sit in a violin concert for 10 minutes. In no way am I a single mother because I could not raise my son without him. "

He had some sweet words for his preteen son, Kiyan, when he said: "They are both super relaxed. But Kiyan is also quite shy and quiet. I worry because I don't want him to have everything inside; I want him to feel he can talk to us about everything. I also want to be careful because some children want to be their friends for the wrong reasons. We had to make him understand that, which has been interesting. "

La La also opened up about doing things her way in the entertainment business: "I remind myself where I started, where I am now and what I created through hard work and perseverance. I am in a business where I constantly They tell you no, and if you don't have a backbone, that shit will break you. It also requires resistance, something Anthony has in abundance. There will always be people who are better at something than I. But I can guarantee you that only a small percentage of the population could beat me. "

