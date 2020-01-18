Kylie Jenner shares more beautiful photos from the Stormi collection

Kylie Jenner shares more photos of her with her two-year-old daughter, Kylie Jenner. Stormi Webster, who shares with Travis Scott, celebrates his second birthday on February 1, 2020, and in honor of the birthday, Kylie is launching the Stormi Collection. Previously, Kim Kardashian shared in her Instagram story the invitation she received for the launch of makeup. Kylie is delighted with the launch and this is not the first time she has commemorated Stormi with her makeup company. Now, fans hope to see what the Stormi Collection will entail and Kylie is giving them a preview on their Instagram account.

The video that Kim Kardashian shared previously featured butterflies and roses, but Kylie is starting to show photos and videos of the collection both on the official Kylie Cosmetics page and on her Instagram story. Kylie Jenner has 158.4 million followers on Instagram and many are talking not only about the next Stormi Collection, but also about the birthday party that Kylie is going to organize for her baby.

You may see a new campaign photo that Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram page. She included the following title.

The Stormi 🦋💜 collection will be released on February 1 ✨ who is watching Kylie's stories? What you think! We are droooooling 🤤

The photo shows Kylie holding Stormi with a background full of butterflies and flowers.

These are some of the colors presented in the Stormi Collection.

What do you think of the new Stormi collection by Kylie Jenner and the launch of makeup? Are you waiting to see what the makeup line consists of?

The cutest part of the picture is that if you look closely at Stormi's face, you will see that he has his eyes closed but a sweet smile on his face. Almost as if he was trying to pretend he is asleep but he can't stop smiling. Kylie shared an earlier video of her with Stormi while she and her daughter played with confetti that fell from the sky.



Are you a fan of cosmetics Kylie Jenner and Kylie? What do you think about Kylie honoring her daughter's birthday with a makeup collection?

What do you think of the new photos and the video of the campaign?



