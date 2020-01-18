Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster star in a new video for the launch of the Stormi collection

Kylie Jenner loves her baby, Stormi, who turns two on February 1, 2020. Last year, Kylie and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, celebrated his birthday with an epic party inspired by Travis' Astro World album. The birthday party was called Stormi World and the photos and videos of the event went viral on social media when Kylie and Travis fans shared them. Now that Travis and Kylie have separated, fans have wondered how they will celebrate Stormi's second birthday. There seems to be no indication that the two will have separate birthday parties and, as we have seen with the other Kardashians during the holidays and birthdays, this is a family that knows who to get along with their ex for the good of the children. , except for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna!

While details about Stormi's second birthday are still a secret, we know that Kylie will launch a Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection in honor of Stormi's birthday. It will be called Stormi Collection and Kylie shared a video of her and the sweet Stormi for the campaign.

In the video, Stormi is resting against his mother while the two raise their hands while a large number of flower petals float gently from above. Stormi is seen smiling and playing with the petals while Kylie snuggles against her daughter.

You can watch the video along with the shared caption below.

I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant … A whole collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter! I can't wait for revelation !!!! You are going to fall in love. The Stormi collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️

Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian is also promoting the Stormi Collection and shared a video clip of her launch invitation with the theme of roses and butterflies. You can see a photo of Kim Kardashian's invitation video clip that she shares on Instagram below.

What do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will do for Stormi Webster's second birthday? Do you think they will continue to be parents together and celebrate with a party or separately?

Are you waiting for the launch of the Kylie Jenner Stormi Collection in honor of your daughter's second birthday? The launch will take place on February 1, 2020.



