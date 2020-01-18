Klopp: Liverpool cannot replicate the dominance of the Man League Premier League of Ferguson

%MINIFYHTML41a52953707872166669531de567f90111% %MINIFYHTML41a52953707872166669531de567f90112%

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool fans not to expect his side to reproduce the dominance of Manchester United by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool seems to be the winner of the Premier League title, with only two points dropped from 21 games in its remarkable season so far.



With Ferguson, United won 13 titles in English, a hegemony that Klopp doesn't think is possible today.

"To be honest, I don't think it's possible to reach his level of dominance anymore," Klopp told reporters before Liverpool's game against Man Utd in Anfield on Sunday.

"Now the other clubs are more likely to compete for different things due to the financial power of many teams."

"This type of changes from top to bottom in the team (we see now) means that a domain like the one Liverpool and United had before is unlikely."

The almost untouchable form of Liverpool this season has led some commentators to draw parallels between the Klopp team and some of Ferguson's best teams.

Although the Carabao Cup is out of Liverpool's reach, the FA Cup and the Champions League are still on the table, and few would be brave enough to rule out the Reds winning triple this season.

However, Klopp is not interested in such comparisons and says he has too much experience under his belt to be surprised.

"I don't read these things," he said. "It doesn't feel & # 39; Ooh & # 39; because it's Sir Alex Ferguson. I couldn't care less.

"I had a similar situation in Dortmund in 2011, where we were surprisingly good and the questions were similar and all the stories were sensationally positive. I could almost walk on water."

"Regardless of the comparisons that are made, I will only think long after I finish my career. It does not affect me and, so far, it does not affect children."

"We have made some good decisions and that is why we have improved and our players are improving, that is why we are going up."

"But I say that a team like Leicester also has the right power now, with the best six typical and that makes it even more difficult."

"I would not say that United at the time won many 4-0 or 5-0 games, but they were predictable victories, and that is clear."

"We won a lot of 1-0 or 2-1 games and we had to dig really well to do it, so I don't see this kind of thing."