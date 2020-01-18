Kim Kardashian says she found her call in criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian It means business.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is an icon of the personality of fashion, beauty and television reality … and is quickly adding a new title to his growing list due to his criminal justice reform work.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old woman spoke about her latest television effort on the TCA winter press tour: the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project. The two-hour special documentary, which airs on Oxygen on April 5, focuses on the criminal reform crisis and highlights people who have been affected by the criminal justice system.

"Yes, really," the E! Star shared, after being asked if he had found his vocation working with the criminal justice reform. "I don't see how I could say no to someone who really needs help if I know I can help him."

He added that what he is doing can be surreal at times, but that it has been a "fun trip."