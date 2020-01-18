Kim Kardashian says she found her call in criminal justice reform

David Livingston / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian It means business.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is an icon of the personality of fashion, beauty and television reality … and is quickly adding a new title to his growing list due to his criminal justice reform work.
On Saturday, the 39-year-old woman spoke about her latest television effort on the TCA winter press tour: the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project. The two-hour special documentary, which airs on Oxygen on April 5, focuses on the criminal reform crisis and highlights people who have been affected by the criminal justice system.
"Yes, really," the E! Star shared, after being asked if he had found his vocation working with the criminal justice reform. "I don't see how I could say no to someone who really needs help if I know I can help him."
He added that what he is doing can be surreal at times, but that it has been a "fun trip."
"Sometimes I am," he began to respond, after asking if he was ever shocked by the work he was doing. "But I think it also shows my children how motivated I am every time I have a visit to the prison or, you know, I explained why I am going and what I am doing, and they understand."
"I love talking about it with everyone around me when there is a case," Kim continued. "I mean, even our group chats about different cases that happen, my conversations are different. I literally had to change my number and just say: & # 39; I have to concentrate for four years, all my friends, boys, I'm going back in four years. Let me really concentrate. I discovered that my interests have changed, that everything has changed and that it has been a fun trip. "
For the reality show personality, balancing time with loved ones has been a challenge. In fact, he wished it was a conversation he could have with his later father, Robert Kardashian.
"There are times when I can feel frustrated, study late and wonder how he did it," he shared. "Having four children … (he) must have gone through some of the same things I've been through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know he would be very, very proud." "
the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project airs on Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in oxygen.
—Report by Lauren Piester.